Along with the current president and first lady, the Obamas, Carters and foreign dignitaries will be in attendance.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., and can be watched here.
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner in National Cathedral
President Trump's daughter and senior aide Ivanka Trump, and Trump son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner were spotted in the National Cathedral.
The current president and first lady are expected to leave the White House shortly.
Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush leave Blair House
Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush departed Blair House en route to the National Cathedral shortly before 10 a.m.
Peyton Manning, Phil Michelson arrive
Former NFL star Peyton Manning and golf pro Phil Michelson arrived at the cathedral Wednesday morning.
Manning also visited Bush's casket on Tuesday.
Thousands visited Bush's casket in the Capitol
From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, thousands of people filed through the Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects to the former president.
One of the most poignant moments came Tuesday, when Mr. Bush's former political rival and fellow World War II veteran Bob Dole stood from his wheelchair to pay his respects.
Dole salutes Bush
National Cathedral begins to fill up
Long before the funeral was set to begin, guests began arriving at the National Cathedral to remember the former president.
According to the Bush family spokesman, the cathedral seats more than 3,000 people, and they expect it to be filled to capacity.
Trump tweets his respect for Bush 41
Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he looks forward to celebrating the life of the former president with the Bush family.
Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a brief visit to Blair House to visit with the Bushes Tuesday, and the first lady and former first lady Laura Bush toured the White House Christmas decorations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Blair House
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Bush family at Blair House early Wednesday morning. She is expected to attend the funeral.