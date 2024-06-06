Watch Live: Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann charged in 2 more killings on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is now charged with killing two more women on Long Island, prosecutors say.

Heuermann was indicted Thursday on murder charges in the deaths of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla, who was not previously linked to the Gilgo case.

Taylor's partial remains were discovered in 2003 in the Manorville Pine Barrens, where the partial remains of Valerie Mack were also found three years earlier. Additional remains of Taylor and Mack, who both worked as escorts, were later found near Gilgo Beach.

Costilla's body was discovered in 1993 in a wooded area of North Sea, a hamlet in Southampton. Prosecutors previously linked her death to Manorville carpenter John Bittrolff, who was later convicted of killing two other women.

Investigators used DNA from hair found at the crime scenes to connect Heuermann to the new cases, according to the indictment.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is expected to share more details about the charges around 11 a.m. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York in the player above.

Gilgo Beach indictment reveals disturbing "blueprint"

Back in April, investigators began scouring the Manorville Pine Barrens, where Taylor and Mack's remains were found more than two decades ago. The search also led investigators to North Sea, where Costilla's body was found in 1993.

North Sea is about 25 miles east of Manorville on the South Fork of Long Island.

Prosecutors believe Taylor was killed sometime between July 21 and July 26 in 2003, and Costilla was killed between Nov. 19 and 20 in 1993.

Investigators then returned to Heuermann's Massapequa Park home in May. Law enforcement previously seized hundreds of electronic devices from the home, some which Heuermann allegedly used to contact and research sex workers, according to court documents. In the days following his July 2023 arrest, investigators also seized nearly 300 guns from the house and were seen digging in the backyard.

According to the new indictment, an analysis of Heuermann's devices revealed a "significant collection of violent, bondage and torture pornography, currently dating back to 1994."

The indictment also includes a photo of a document, which investigators say Heuermann used as a "blueprint" to plan out his crimes. The document has four columns, labeled "problems," "supplies," "DS" and "TRG." The "problems" include things like "DNA," "tire marks," and "blood stains," while the supplies list things like "booties," "lie/acid," and a "police [scanner]." Investigators believe "DS" stood for "dump site" and "TRG" were his targets.

The document also includes a section with the headings "pre-prep," "prep," and "post event," which investigators say outline steps like a vehicle inspection and weather report, to setting up a staging area, then disposing of the evidence. Additional sections include "recon reports" with things like the placement of security cameras around the area, as well as "body prep" with steps for dismembering a body, including "pack for transport." There is also a "things to remember" section with references to a "next time."

The document also contains references to "Mind Hunter," a 1996 book about the criminal profiling of serial killers, and investigators found other books by the same author at Heuermann's home.

Rex Heuermann charged in Gilgo Beach murders

Heuermann was arrested on July 14, 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. New charges were filed in January connected to the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The four women's remains were found in shallow graves near Gilgo Beach in 2010. All four were sex workers who went missing between 2007 and 2010.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence and burner phones tied Heuermann to the murders. He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail for nearly a year.

According to the new indictment, investigators believe Heuermann's wife and children were out of the state at the time of the five more recent killings, leaving him with "unfettered" time to carry out his crimes. Investigators say he also had a previously property to himself when Costilla was killed.

The remains of 11 people were found near Gilgo Beach between 1996 and 2011.