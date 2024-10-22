Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries arrested in sex trafficking investigation, sources say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested Tuesday in connection with a federal sex trafficking and interstate prostitution investigation, law enforcement sources told CBS News New York. 

Prosecutors are expected to reveal more details in a news conference expected around noon in Brooklyn. 

Jeffries had previously been named in a class action lawsuit that accused him of running a "widespread sex-trafficking operation." That lawsuit claimed he allegedly used his position at the company to prey on young men by suggesting the company would hire them as models. 

Jeffries is expected to appear in a Palm Beach, Florida courtroom Tuesday afternoon. So far there has been no comment from Jeffries' attorney. 

Abercrombie & Fitch said it had no comment on the arrest. Jeffries left the company in 2014. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.