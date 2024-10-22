Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries arrested in sex trafficking investigation, sources say

NEW YORK - Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested Tuesday in connection with a federal sex trafficking and interstate prostitution investigation, law enforcement sources told CBS News New York.

Prosecutors are expected to reveal more details in a news conference expected around noon in Brooklyn.

Jeffries had previously been named in a class action lawsuit that accused him of running a "widespread sex-trafficking operation." That lawsuit claimed he allegedly used his position at the company to prey on young men by suggesting the company would hire them as models.

Jeffries is expected to appear in a Palm Beach, Florida courtroom Tuesday afternoon. So far there has been no comment from Jeffries' attorney.

Abercrombie & Fitch said it had no comment on the arrest. Jeffries left the company in 2014.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.