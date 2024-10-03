Tina Peters, former Colorado clerk, sentenced to 9 years behind bars in election interference case

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters sentenced to prison for election interference Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters sentenced to prison for election interference 02:20

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in prison and additional time to be served in the Mesa County Detention Center for a total of nine years incarceration on Thursday. She was convicted on 7 of 10 counts in her Colorado election interference case in August.

FILE - Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state leadership position Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP

In her trial, the jury found Peters guilty of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with Colorado's Secretary of State. She was acquitted of an additional count of criminal impersonation, a charge of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and an identity theft charge.

Judge Barrett sentenced Peters to eight-and-a-half years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for counts one, two, four, and six, and the additional time in the Mesa County Detention Center for counts eight, nine and 10.

Peters had pleaded not guilty to all counts in 2022. The charges stemmed from Peters allowing a county security card to be misused to give a man access to the Mesa County election system and for deceiving other officials about that man's identity. That man was affiliated with My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election from Trump.

Tina Peters speaks in front of the judge at her sentencing hearing. CBS

During her sentencing hearing on Thursday, Peters spoke for 40 minutes and used the opportunity to present evidence that was ruled inadmissible during her trial. She also broke down into tears when she talked about how she could not live in prison because of health issues.

"I did my best to serve this county and I hope you find it in your heart to not sentence me to… I don't deserve to be in prison. I can do a lot more good, a lot more good out helping people," said Peters. "If you tell me not to talk about the election, I won't talk about the election."

Before he handed down his sentence, Judge Barrett told Peters that she never took her job as clerk seriously. He also admonished her for her refusal to admit wrongdoing or show remorse for her actions.

"You're as defiant as a defendant that this court has ever seen," said Judge Barrett. "You're as privileged as they come."

In addition to her incarceration, Barrett also imposed a $2,000 fine for counts one, two, four and six and a $1,000 fine for counts nine and 10.

Peters was immediately taken into custody and escorted to the Mesa County Detention Center where she will begin serving her sentence. She has 21 days to appeal her sentence.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement: Tina Peters has been sentenced to nine years of incarceration for her dangerous attempts to break into her own election equipment to prove Trump's 'Big Lie.' We will not allow anyone to threaten our elections. Colorado's elections are the nation's gold standard. I am proud of how we have responded to the first insider elections breach in the nation, and look forward to another secure and successful election in November.

During the trial, prosecutors said Peters was seeking fame and became "fixated" on voting problems after becoming involved with those who had questioned the accuracy of the 2020 presidential election results.

The case marked the first prosecution of a local election official over a suspected security breach in connection with the 2020 election.

At the time, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called her conviction a warning that tampering with voting processes will bring consequences.