Florida Panthers' 30-year wait over! Cats make history, win Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers made history Monday night in front of more than 19,000 fans at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win their first Stanley Cup.

As expected, Game 7 was a hard-fought contest with both teams going toe to toe throughout the game.

CBS News Miami cameras caught images of fans at watch parties throughout South Florida cheering and screaming for every goal scored.

This year marked the Panthers' third time playing for the Stanley Cup. In 2023, the Cats fell to the Golden Knights and in 1996, the Year of the Rat, to the Avalanche.

Panthers fans had to wait three long decades to reach this moment. It took 30 seasons, 457 different players, 18 different coaches, about two decades of irrelevance wedged in there along the way, rumors of contraction, rumors of relocation, and who knows how many bad nights to get to this moment.

The Cats and their fans suffered in this series, but in the end, they won the Cup through sheer effort in their building.

