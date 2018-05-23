Federal prosecutors investigate sex crime allegations against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in New York's Southern District have opened an investigation into former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein apparently stemming from allegations of sex abuse, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton.

Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused Weinstein of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. The allegations have led to investigations in New York, London and Los Angeles, though charges have not been filed.

The case launched the #MeToo social movement that has encouraged victims to tell their stories and led to widespread revelations about sexual harassment and abuse in a variety of industries.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the existence of the federal investigation against Weinstein.

The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy in March.