NYT's Kantor and Twohey on breaking Weinstein story, #MeToo "reckoning" 2017 will likely be remembered as the year victims shattered the silence around sexual misconduct. The #MeToo movement hit close to home for many, including our own broadcast. Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two of the reporters who helped re-start the national conversation with their bombshell reporting on allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, join "CBS This Morning" to reflect on the impact of their reporting and to discuss what's next.