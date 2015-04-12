Face the Nation Transcripts April 12, 2015: Kerry, Paul, Priebus

(CBS News) Below is transcript from the April 12 edition of Face the Nation. Guests included John Kerry, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reince Priebus, John Heileman, Peggy Noonan, John Dickerson, Susan Page and David Ignatius.

BOB SCHIEFFER, HOST: I'm Bob Schieffer.

And today on FACE THE NATION: Campaign 2016 gets down and dirty, as the president levels a blistering attack on John McCain and the Republicans, saying politics over the Iran deal has reached a new low.

BARACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The partisanship has crossed all boundaries.

SCHIEFFER: And that is just the beginning. We will get Secretary of State John Kerry's reaction. We will hear from Rand Paul, the latest Republican to announce he will seek the presidency, as Hillary Clinton prepares to announce her candidacy later today.

We will talk to Republican Party Chief Reince Priebus, who had already ordered a full-scale attack on her.

HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: What difference at this point does it make?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Par of the course for the Clintons. They are always a little bit secretive.

SCHIEFFER: We will get Democratic perspective from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

And we will answer another question. Who is going to take my place on FACE THE NATION.

Good morning.

Well, we begin with the secretary of state, John Kerry, who is at the State Department this morning.

Mr. Secretary, last week, the Iranian supreme leader said no nuclear deal unless all sanctions are lifted. There will be no inspection of military sites. But, according to the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, John McCain, a longtime colleague of yours, he said that the ayatollah's comments were not what you had been talking about.

And here is what he said in a radio talk show interview.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: John Kerry must have known what was in it and yet chose to interpret it in another -- in another way. It is probably in black and white that the ayatollah is probably right. John Kerry is delusional.

SCHIEFFER: And then, last night, the president shot back pretty hard at John McCain.

OBAMA: When I hear some, like Senator McCain recently, suggest that our Secretary of State John Kerry, who served in the United States Senate, a Vietnam veteran, who has provided exemplary service to this nation, is somehow less trustworthy in the interpretation of what is in a political agreement than the supreme leader of Iran, that is an indication of the degree to which partisanship has crossed all boundaries.

SCHIEFFER: So, there you have it, Mr. Secretary. What -- do you agree with what the president said? Do you go that far?

JOHN KERRY, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Well, Bob, I am going to answer your question, but let me just begin by publicly congratulating you on 46 extraordinary years. And it is a pleasure to be on with you, and it is really an amazing career.

With respect to the question you just raised, I think the president has spoken very powerfully to Senator McCain's comments and belief in the ayatollah's interpretation. I will let the facts speak for themselves.

Yesterday, the Russians, who are not our usual ally, released a statement saying that what we have put out in terms of our information is both reliable and accurate. And I will be briefing the Congress in depth tomorrow with the House and Tuesday with the Senate. And I will lay out the facts. Everything I have laid out is a fact, and I will stand by them.

In the end, it is really the final agreement that will determine it. And I would remind you, we had these same dueling natives, discrepancy, spin, whatever you want to call it, with respect to the interim agreement, Bob, but, in the end, the interim agreement came out exactly as we had described.

And what is important is Iran not only signed it, but has lived up to it in every respect. Iran has proven that it will join into an agreement and then live by the agreement, and so that is important as we come into the final two-and-a-half months of negotiation.

It is also important to note that we have two-and-a-half more months to negotiate, so this is not finalized. This is an outline, parameters. And most people are very surprised by the depth and breadth and detail of these parameters. And it went well beyond what they expected. And I think people need to hold their fire, let us negotiate without interference and be able to complete the job over the course of the next two-and-a-half months. SCHIEFFER: But do you think, Mr. Secretary -- hearing Senator John McCain, I must say, I was surprised by his comments. He went so strong here.

Can you possibly get this through the Congress if a deal is reached, if he is talking that way already?

KERRY: Well, again, the president spoke to Senator McCain's comments, and I am not going to say anything further about it.

I am focused on the facts. I am focused on getting a good agreement. I think what we have thus far are the makings of a very good agreement. And the key is now, can we shut off Iran's four pathways to a bomb? I think we have laid out an outline that does that.

And what is interesting is, the scientific community, expert community, joined, I might add, by Russia, China, Germany, France, Great Britain, their experts all agree with us. So this is not just the United States of America. This is a global mandate issued by the United Nations to be able to negotiate with Iran. They are the ones who have created the beginning of this.

And the Congress assisted by passing sanctions helping to bring Iran to the table. The whole purpose of the sanctions was to have a negotiation. Now we are having that negotiation. And I think we have earned the right, through that we have achieved in the interim agreement and what we have laid out in this parameter that has been set forth, we have earned the right to be able to try to complete this without interference, and certainly without partisan politics.

SCHIEFFER: Let me shift quickly.

The president met with Raul Castro yesterday. He says he will consider your recommendations on whether or not Cuba should be removed from the list of nations that sponsor terrorism. What did you suggest in all of...

KERRY: Well, Bob, I'm going to allow the president the latitude which he deserves, obviously, to be able to make his decision based on the recommendation we made. And I never talk publicly about recommendations that I make to the president, particularly when he hasn't made a decision.

So he will make his decision in the next days, as the interagency process works through what we have evaluated. And I am confident we will go from there.

SCHIEFFER: Let me ask you also, Hillary Clinton is going to announce later today that she is going to run for president. The big controversy over the e-mails, are you confident that she has turned over all of the e-mails that were relevant to her role as secretary of state?

KERRY: Well, the State Department is currently in the process of review of those e-mails. It will take a matter of months. I think about a month has gone by, so there are a couple more.

But we will release all the e-mails that are appropriate based on classification. We are obviously looking through them to determine that no classified information is inadvertently released. But those e-mails will be released at the appropriate moment.

And I also have asked the inspector general of the State Department to evaluate all of the methodology of the management of e- mails here in the department, so that we get ahead of the curve and figure out if every procedure that were -- in place is appropriate.

And, as for myself, I deal with a state.gov address, and all of my e-mails are being secured by the State Department.

SCHIEFFER: All right.

Well, Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for joining us.

KERRY: Thanks a lot, Bob.

And, again, congratulations.

SCHIEFFER: And joining us now, Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, who announced last week that he is running for president.

Senator Paul, this controversy now, this seems totally bogged down in partisan politics. Where do you come down on all of this?

SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: The funny thing is, occasionally, I can be partisan as much as any other politician.

But, on this, I don't think I would jump to the conclusion that, all of a sudden, the ayatollah of Iran is telling the truth, and my government is lying to us.

Now, I do think there is a problem, though. And the problem, the biggest problem we have right now is that every time there is a hint of an agreement, the Iranian foreign minister tweets out in English that the agreement doesn't mean what our government says it means.

So I keep an open mind as to who is telling the truth, but the thing is, is that the Iranians aren't helping the situation by tweeting out in English that, oh, the agreement doesn't mean any of that and they are going to go on with their nuclear program, they are not going to have inspections.

So it is very, very damaging to the American public and to getting to the details of what the agreement are if we can't trust the sincerity or the credibility of the Iranian government.

SCHIEFFER: So, at this point, you have an open mind about this? PAUL: Yes. I want peace. I want negotiations. I don't want another war. But I also want a good agreement.

And it has made it very difficult for someone like me, who is a Republican who does believe in negotiations, does have an open mind, it is making it very difficult for me to get even to the specifics, when I am having trouble getting beyond whether or not I can believe that Iran is sincere in the negotiations.

SCHIEFFER: Do you want a deal?

PAUL: I want a good deal.

I think I want that Iran will give up their nuclear ambitions. And I really do want, sincerely want a deal, and I don't want war.

SCHIEFFER: Let's talk about your campaign.

You have been reaching out to black voters, to millennials. You have said that the 1.1 million immigrants in this country already here should have some legal status and pay taxes.

If I didn't know better -- and I do know better -- I would think you might be a Democrat. Do you really think you can get the Republican nomination making those statements and taking those positions?

PAUL: Well, you add that to the fact I am also one of the most conservative members of the Senate, in the sense that I vote against spending, I vote against unbalanced budgets, I'm a proponent of lower taxes.

So all of those are right within the mainstream of the party. But I do have some additional things -- I call them sometimes the libertarian-ish kind of issues -- of believing in privacy, believing in criminal justice, that everyone should be treated fairly under the law, no matter the color of your skin.

We still have a large problem in our country that, if you are black, you are not always being treated fairly under the law. And I want to fix that.

SCHIEFFER: I did say 1.1 million, I think. I meant 11 million immigrants.

But you want to find some sort of legal status for them?

PAUL: What I want to do first is secure the border. If we secure the border and we can say who is coming, who is going, and only people come, come legally, the 11 million that are here, I think there could be a work status for them.

And I think what I have tried to say is, what we want is more legal immigration, so we have less illegal immigration. But I am open to immigration reform. I voted against the bill that came forward, though, primarily because it limited the number of legal work visas.

SCHIEFFER: Do you think already some in the Republican Party who are not as interested in becoming more inclusive than you are? And I say that because, after all, when the Republican Party became dominant across the South, it was right after the 1965 civil rights law was passed.

PAUL: Right.

I like to remember farther back, like 1928, when two-thirds of the African-American population voted Republican. It switched a lot in '32. But you are right. It kept dwindling, dwindling, dwindling, and we have not tried very hard.

But I have been going. I have been to Ferguson, I have been to Detroit, I have been to Chicago, I have been to Milwaukee, I have been to a lot of the nation's bigger cities, and I have tried to say to the African-American population, one, I am going to fix the criminal justice system. Two, I believe in your privacy, and, three, I believe in economic opportunity.

I am for a billion-dollar tax cut for Detroit to try to help them bail themselves out.

SCHIEFFER: But do you think there are some in your party and have a larger segment that it would be that say, we don't want to be more exclusive -- inclusive?

PAUL: I don't think so. I am not finding resistance.

Like, you're going to have Reince Priebus on here later today. And I have worked with the Republican National Committee. When we opened the office in Detroit, they were the ones in charge of opening the office, and I was there helping them.

So, no, I think the party, when I talk to people every day, even people who are trying to defeat me in the nomination process come up and say, oh, yes, but do like that you are trying to make the party bigger. So I am not finding much objection from Republicans.

SCHIEFFER: Hillary Clinton is getting ready to announce, maybe within the hour or so.

What are her credentials for being president? We know the positions she has had, but she has also been involved in a couple of controversies.

PAUL: I think precisely what some will say is her strength is actually her weakness.

Her tenure as secretary of state, there is one thing that people want as a commander in chief. They want someone who will defend the country, and when her 3:00 a.m. moment came, when she was asked to defend Benghazi, not just that night but, for nine months leading up to Benghazi, they were begging and pleading for more security. And I think the fact that she didn't provide that security will go to the heart of the matter of whether or not we should have her as commander in chief.

SCHIEFFER: She is a woman, and she is going to make a strong appeal to women. PAUL: I think the problem will be for her with that line is, is that she has taken money from countries that abuse the rights of women.

In Saudi Arabia, a woman was raped by seven men. The woman was then publicly whipped. And then she was arrested for being in a car with an unmarried man. I think we should be boycotting that activity, not encouraging it. And it looks really bad for the case of defending women's rights if you are accepting money -- she accepted money from Brunei also, where they stone women to death for adultery.

I doubt they stone men, because women aren't allowed to make accusations. Women aren't on the juries. Women don't vote. And so it is going to be hard for her to say she is for women's right, when she is accepting money from sort of Stone Age sort of regimes that really abuse the rights of women.

SCHIEFFER: What do you think your greatest challenge is going to be as a candidate?

PAUL: I think it is portraying myself for who I am and not who people say I am. And that is probably true of all politicians.

Your enemies will try to characterize you, and you have to spend your time trying to put forward who you actually are.

SCHIEFFER: And what is your greatest strength?

PAUL: I think it is that I am honest. I am genuine. I am unafraid to answer questions.

It sometimes get me in trouble, but I try to be straightforward and I answer the question. And I think so often in politics, the people who rise to the top are the people who are the best at not answering questions.

SCHIEFFER: Let me ask you about one thing. You said at one point that we should end all foreign aid, even to Israel. I understand you have kind of walked that back a little.

PAUL: Yes. It is sort of interesting. It is funny how people interpret it, because I still believe that, and I always really have believed that.

But what I have said is, in the interim since I first said that, is that there is not much support for walking back any foreign aid in Washington. So I said, you know what? Let's start with the people who burn our flags. Certainly, there must be a consensus of people who hate us. I don't think Israel hates us.

I think Israel is an important ally. And I say, well, you know what? Why don't I take Netanyahu's position? Netanyahu came here in '96 to a joint session of Congress and said ultimately Israel will be stronger when they provide for their own defense, because right now, when we give them foreign aid, they actually have to buy from our defense contractors.

They are developing their own defense industry, which is good for any nation. So I am a supporter of Israel's and have never targeted them. But, ultimately, every nation really is going to have to stand on their own two feet. And it should be like anything else we give to somebody, should be temporary and transient.

SCHIEFFER: Well, Senator, I want to thank you. I always admire anyone who is willing to get out and do what you and these other candidates are doing, because it is a hard job.

PAUL: Thank you.

SCHIEFFER: And it is a hard job to get the nomination in either party. So, I wish you the very best. And thanks for coming.

PAUL: Thank you.

SCHIEFFER: And we will be back in one minute.

SCHIEFFER: Back now for a little Democratic perspective, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, and has a new book out called "The Senator Next Door." It is not out yet, but it is coming out in August.

Does that mean you are running for president, Senator?

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: No, Bob. I just had the opportunity. I wanted to take it to give people a little faith in our democracy, to tell my story of the granddaughter of an iron ore miner and the daughter of a newspaperman and a teacher and how I ended up in the United States Senate, after starting my career in my suburban high school raising money for my prom with a Life Saver lollipop drive.

So it is that story. It is also a story of working across the aisle and practicing politics the way I think it should be. I have joined with Susan Collins, other people.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHIEFFER: Let's talk a little bit about the politics of today.

KLOBUCHAR: Yes.

SCHIEFFER: I mean, my heavens, this Iranian deal seems totally bogged down now in politics. Also, the president met with Raul Castro yesterday. Somebody said he won't even meet with Benjamin Netanyahu, and now he is meeting with one of the Castros.

What about this policy change on Cuba?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think, first of all, he has met with the prime minister in the past. But, as for the policy change in Cuba, I support this change. I am leading a bill with a number of Republicans, including Rand Paul, Senator Flake, Senator Enzi, to lift this embargo. And we know it is going to take a while.

But this was a historic meeting this weekend. You have to go back to when Nixon was vice president to have a meeting like we saw with President Obama. I went to Cuba a few month ago. I saw the people were ahead of the government, entrepreneurial spirit, 600,000 people owning small businesses.

And there is a port there, a new port, Mariel, and it is going to replace the Havana port, which is now going to be focused on tourism, a great occupation for retirees maybe, you know, take a cruise to Cuba.

(LAUGHTER)

KLOBUCHAR: But the Mariel port is going to be a port for goods all over the world, for these 11 million people 90 miles off our store, and I want those to be American goods. And that is why I am sponsoring the bill.

SCHIEFFER: Let's talk a little bit about where we are on this situation with Iran right now. Do you think maybe Senator McCain went too far he when he said Secretary Kerry is delusional?

KLOBUCHAR: He may have, yes. I wouldn't have used those words. Secretary Kerry has been dogged in his work here to try to do something, which has been one of our foreign policy priorities for a long time.

And that is preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. I personally am a fan of John McCain. We work together on a lot of things.

SCHIEFFER: I know you do.

KLOBUCHAR: And I will continue to work with him.

But, that aside, I think what we have got here is just the beginnings of a framework. There was some progress made we didn't expect, and now it is heading, I think, to the Congress.

SCHIEFFER: Hillary Clinton, she is going to announce later today. I know you are a fan of Hillary Clinton's as well.

What is her biggest problem going to be?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think, first of all, she has had this larger- than-life job as secretary of state, and now she has this opportunity to make a compelling case to the American people really in small groups.

I love how she is announcing this, because she is going to go to Iowa. As you know, we can see Iowa from our porch in Minnesota. And I know, having spent the last few weeks in Western Minnesota, Southern Minnesota and places like Ruby's Restaurant in Ashby at the 10:00 a.m. coffee klatch, that people want to hear what she wants to -- her vision for America. People are worried about, how are their grandkids going to college? These are the things they're talking about.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHIEFFER: Let me just ask you about this. You heard Rand Paul say that here she is holding herself out to be a champion of women and she is taking money in her foundation from Saudi Arabia.

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think that those contributions to the foundation are open for everyone to look at. And I am sure that for, you know, years now, we have seen Hillary Clinton being attacked for various things.

But I think the focus is, today, she is going to start being able to make here case to the people of this country, in small groups, in a warm setting, where she excels, because I saw her as a senator and one to one on those bread-and-butter issues -- and that's all I hear about in Minnesota.

The farm bill, those guys that just announced on the Republican side, they didn't even vote for it. She's going to go to Iowa and say -- talk about rural policy, things that matter to the people of this country.

SCHIEFFER: Well, what if they say out there you ought to give those contributions back, Senator, because it leaves sort of an air of hypocrisy about this whole thing? What would you tell her to answer?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think she has answered this. She has talked about that this was a foundation. I think you have seen other foundations take similar contributions.

But the point of is this. I don't think anyone can quite match her record for promoting women's rights all across the world. And if they want to go on that plane and have that argument, I will say she wins.

SCHIEFFER: Amy Klobuchar, thank you, Senator, for being with us.

KLOBUCHAR: Thank you.

SCHIEFFER: We will be back in a moment.

I will have some personal thoughts and some news about the future of FACE THE NATION.

SCHIEFFER: I wanted you all to be the first to know that, this summer, I am going to retire.

SCHIEFFER: Well, that was me last Wednesday down at Texas Christian University, where I went to school and where it all began for me. And some of you may have seen that.

Of course, the obvious question is, the local news around here anyway, is, who is going to take this seat?

Well, I am happy to say the answer is my friend, CBS News political director John Dickerson, who has been on this broadcast 83 times. And he sure has the right bloodlines. His mother, Nancy Dickerson, was the first female correspondent in the CBS News Washington bureau. She was a member of the Washington press corps as an NBC correspondent when I came to Washington in 1969.

John, we are so proud to have you. And this just underlines what I have been saying for years. I find myself these days working with the children of my friends.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHIEFFER: So, congratulations.

JOHN DICKERSON, CBS NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR: Thank you, Bob.

I am honored and I'm really excited. Mom would have been excited too. She was an associate producer on this show on the very first airing of this broadcast, when Senator Joe McCarthy came on, and did the impossible, made news by offending his Senate colleagues even more than he already had.

But I want to say something about you, Bob. When I came back to Washington 20 years ago to cover the Capitol Hill beat, every time I would go up to the Hill, you would be there too, every day reporting.

So, you know, it is not just your example as an anchor, but as a daily reporter, that I have to follow.

So, congratulations on a great tour, but also thank you for showing us how it is done.

SCHIEFFER: Well, thank you very much, John.

And I couldn't be happier. I am going to ask you to stick around for the panel a little bit later in the broadcast.

And, then, for everyone, I want to say that is my commentary today. FACE THE NATION is going to be in good hands. John's first broadcast in this chair will be this summer.

And we will be back in a minute.

SCHIEFFER: Some of our stations are leaving us now, but, for most of you, we will be right back with a lot more FACE THE NATION, including the chairman of the Republican Party, Reince Priebus, and our political panel, so stay with us.

SCHIEFFER: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION with the 2016 campaign now off and running with Hillary Clinton getting in the race officially today, Marco Rubio will announce later this week, we are going to start with the chairman of the Republican Party now, Reince Priebus.

Thank you very much for coming.

REINCE PRIEBUS, CHAIRMAN, RNC: Congratulations, Bob.

SCHIEFFER: Well, thank you so much.

You know, we showed a little clip of the latest Republican ad and you went right after Hillary Clinton even before she announced.

Is there a concern that you might, you know, that it might backfire here and make her, you know, people sympathetic to her with all of this starting so soon?

PRIEBUS: I don't think so, I mean, she has kind of portrayed this air of inevitability. I think if you look at the facts of the case, which is where I really would like to stay as chairman of the party, you know, if you look at the facts of the scandal that surrounds her, you look at the facts of the recent polling, where a majority of people in battleground states say that she is untrustworthy, when you look at the fact she has 100 percent name recognition --

SCHIEFFER: A majority --

PRIEBUS: -- majority of the people polled, in Colorado, Virginia, Iowa, Florida, said she is untrustworthy.

When you took -- you take the fact that she has 100 percent name ID, this is an important fact for people to understand. She has pure saturation.

But yet she is losing to a number of our candidates in those battleground states that have a third of her name ID. So if you were me and you were chairman of the national party and you had someone on the ticket that would unite your party, would help you raise a lot of money and help you recruit a ton of volunteers, you would want nothing more than Hillary Clinton to be on the other side.

SCHIEFFER: Let's talk about some of the things you heard -- and we were talking this morning about this -- the Clinton Foundation and so forth and making contributions from foreign countries like Saudi Arabia.

PRIEBUS: Sure.

SCHIEFFER: Is that a legitimate criticism of her? PRIEBUS: Well, of course it is and now she is going to be under even more scrutiny about where she got the money from, if she used her position as secretary of state, some of which is why these e-mails are so important, why 60 percent of Americans are saying that what she did in regard to her e-mails is inappropriate. These are things we want to know.

And in fact, I have a hard drive for you, Bob. It's at stophillary.org and it's the Clinton e-mail files, a little bit of fun but we have to do a lot of things to point out the fact that the facts of the case are such that Hillary Clinton is quite frankly someone that the American people can't trust.

And so we are going to stick to the facts and the facts are, people have a lot of questions about who she was on planes with, who she was talking to and how perhaps she used her position as secretary of state to get money into the Clinton --

SCHIEFFER: You know, I was sitting here, as I was listening to your answer about the contributions from Saudi Arabia. They do go to a foundation. She can't use that money personally.

But it also occurs to me, a lot of your candidates and the Democrats as well are going to be taking campaign contributions that we are never going to know where they come from, but now you can give these unbelievable amounts of money without any accounting of where the money comes from.

PRIEBUS: The difference is, all those other entities, super PACs, parties, individual candidates, they can't take money from kings of Saudi Arabia and Morocco and Oman and Yemen and that is what Hillary Clinton did. And so she is going to have to account for this money.

And she can't have it both ways. She can't pay women less in her Senate office and claim that she is for equal pay, she can't say --

SCHIEFFER: We don't know she did that.

PRIEBUS: Well, the facts don't bear that out, the facts show that she didn't pay women an equal amount of money in her Senate office but she also can't talk about these things as if she is a champion and then take money from Saudi Arabia that has a record of abuse of women across the world.

The point is, if we stick to the facts -- and that's where we want to be -- then we are going to be able to make the case to the American people that she has a product that isn't worth buying and then at the same time we have to make the case for our own party as well.

So it is not just about Hillary, it has to be about both things.

SCHIEFFER: I was looking at the electoral map you are talking about, the states that have the most -- that have been the most solidly Democratic since 1992, the Democrats start off with a huge advantage, about 242 electoral votes, they only need 270 to win, you start off probably in those states with 102 votes or overall 102 votes. It looks to me like you are starting -- you have got a high hill to climb here.

PRIEBUS: There is no doubt we have to be about perfect and the other side can be about good, so the fact is, we do have a higher burden, but if you just look at the 2012 map or the 2008 map, I think you are right, but if you look at some of the things we have done at the RNC, some of the things Rand Paul was just talking about in expanding the map in the black community and the Hispanic community.

Cory Gardner all about one Hispanic vote in Colorado, John Kasich got 20 percent of the black vote in Ohio, if Mitt Romney would simply have gotten 10 percent or 12 percent of the black vote, 37 percent of the Hispanic vote he would be president right now, so we are working on expanding the map.

But it means not just showing up once every four years five months before the election. It means talking for two and three years in these communities about things that we have in common, before you go in and sell the final product. That's what we are working hard at at the RNC. It's not the most exciting topic as far as mechanics but this is how you win presidential elections and this is what I am focused on as chairman of the party.

SCHIEFFER: Let me just go back to these contributions from these foreign countries.

What should she do right now?

Should she draw the line and say no more contributions?

Should she give money back?

What could she do to make that right in your mind?

PRIEBUS: Well, there are a couple of things she should do. Number one she should abide by the requests of the committee in Congress led by Trey Gowdy to respond to the e-mail requests and hand over the server. That is number one.

Number two, she should account for all of the money that she received at the Clinton Global Initiative and then once she gives forth an accurate accounting then people like you and others that you are going to have on your show can look through it and figure out whether or not these are things that we need to look into further. We just want her to reveal the facts, that's all.

SCHIEFFER: All right, Reince Priebus, great to have you this morning and thanks for joining us.

And we will be right back with our panel to get their thoughts on all of this.

SCHIEFFER: Well, now to break down all of these campaign 2016 moves, we turn to our panel.

Peggy Noonan, of course, columnist for "The Wall Street Journal" and a CBS news contributor.

John Heilemann is the managing editor of Bloomberg Politics.

David Ignatius, columnist for "The Washington Post."

Susan Page is "USA Today's" Washington bureau chief.

And John Dickerson, our CBS news political director, who is soon going to have a new job.

So I have got to ask you, John, and you have to know the answers to all of these, in this job, is Reince Priebus right when he says in the battleground states that Hillary Clinton is viewed as untrustworthy?

And also that she pays her staff, has the senator paid her women workers less than she paid the others?

JOHN DICKERSON, CBS NEWS POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: On the polling question, he is right, there have been some polls that show her unfavorability is up high. CBS has a poll that shows her with very high unfavorability.

Bloomberg also shows that in its recent poll. She has got a lot of work to do. The thing is, she has been getting beaten up pretty hard over the last couple of weeks and hasn't launched a campaign. She has been in the worst possible situation. The Clinton folks used to say during Bill Clinton's campaigns, if you are explaining, you are losing and she has been on the explaining side and not explaining very well so today a campaign begins.

It's her chance to beat whatever the attacks are against her with an actual campaign that has a message. We will see where those polls are in about a month after she has had a chance to make --

SCHIEFFER: And what about this charge he made that she paid her women staffers less than she was paying her men staffers on Capitol Hill? That caught me by surprise, I will admit that.

DICKERSON: I believe if -- because you can check with the male and female staffers were paid, it is all public record, that can be figured out.

I don't know if he is right, but it is something that can be -- it is not a mystery. Those numbers are public.

SCHIEFFER: Does anybody else have any -- because I thought that was pretty interesting.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe there are some stories suggesting this in the past.

NOONAN: Yes, there have. SCHIEFFER; Well, Peggy, let's talk about this, Jeb Bush has a new video out in light of Hillary Clinton entering the campaign. Here is a clip of what he said this morning.

JEB BUSH, FRM. GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA: We must do better than the Obama-Clinton foreign policy, that has damaged relationships with our allies and emboldened our enemies.

SCHIEFFER: Well, what about this? We are getting ready to have a campaign, a lot of people say is going to be Clinton versus Bush again. Do you think that is how it is going to finally come down?

NOONAN: Oh, I think it might be a year of surprises on the Republican side. Nobody knows how this thing is going to play out. On the Democratic side, we will see what happens with Mrs. Clinton, whether it is possible anybody could really come forward and challenge her. She is, I think, about to announce just after this show goes off.

SCHIEFFER: Yes.

NOONAN: And, man, just realizing how much I wish she was at a big rally with a few thousand people with a brave speech that tells America what she wants to do and how she want to do it, what direction we are going to go in, then she meets with the press, she does two days of meetings from small groups to one on ones like this. That would be so powerful for her.

Instead, it looks like in about half an hour she is going to tweet something out, maybe Facebook something out, and then have some little video.

It all feels not like the answer to her problems to me.

SCHIEFFER: What do you think, Susan? Susan?

PAGE: You know, it looks like she is not taking your advice.

PAGE: Clearly, Hillary Clinton doesn't need to do a big rally in order to get our attention, right. We do nothing but pay attention to Hillary Clinton. But I think you are exactly right that she needs to explain why is she running. What is her vision? What is it that she -- where does she want to take the country? And look at one of the big challenges she is going to have in that Jeb Bush clip, where he referred to the Obama-Clinton foreign policy. The degree to which she gets tied to every negative thing about the Obama administration is going to be a big issue for her. And we're going to have to see how she manages -- I hope she ends up doing the press things you talk about. And I hope she ends up talking in a big way about what it is -- where she thinks this country should go in the future.

SCHIEFFER: I think that is the key. She has got to keep the campaign looking forward. She has got to keep people looking out of the window at the front of the house because the back door, that's where I think all of this email thing has hurt her. I don't know if she committed a felony or not, but once you open that door to start looking back, then you get into all of the things that people talk about.

HEILEMANN: A very wise man who happens to be her husband once said, the campaigns are always about the future and she is going to make this campaign about the future and try to make herself look like the future and that is a tough thing to do given the history and she is not the youngest woman in the world.

But I will say to your earlier question, Bob, she is going to be the Democratic nominee. In the absence of some new scandal or health issue she has no plausible challenger. The party likes her, even though as John says, if you ask the country she's got -- her unfavorabilities are rising and so on. Women, African Americans, Latinos, LGBT voters, the core of the Democratic nominating electorate likes Hillary Clinton. She doesn't have a challenger. She's going to raise a lot of money. She will be the Democratic nominee.

Jeb Bush not nearly as clear that he will be the Republican nominee. And I think, you know, one of the things John mentioned -- we have a Bloomberg politics poll that just came out, we asked a viability question where we went to people and not did a horse race thing. Said, would you seriously considerably, might consider, never consider and we asked the country and then we asked subsets. Among Republicans and independents, 42 percent said they would never consider voting for Jeb Bush. That was incredible -- shocking a big, that was a shocking number to us, doesn't mean he won't be the nominee, but that is a really -- that is a ceiling on his support. That's a large number of people in the Republican electorate who are just -- they're done with him. They don't want a Bush on the ticket.

SCHIEFFER: Let me -- excuse me, let me just ask David and bring him in on this, the whole top of this broadcast we are talking about this whole where this deal with the Iranians is right now. Do you see this as impacting on the campaign?

IGNATIUS: Oh, I think without question it is an issue that will overlie the campaign. It is the most important foreign policy issue of the day, the most important diplomatic negotiation I would say of the last few decades.

Hillary Clinton has been very careful in what she said, but the truth is, this whole initiative, engagement began when she was secretary of state, and so in a sense she is going to need to take ownership of the process, if not necessarily the result.

I think one problem she has, Peggy and Susan were exactly right in saying she has to tell the country what she wants. And a part of that story is contained in her time as secretary of state and Benghazi blunts that. And every time she says I was secretary of state and I did -- then up comes Benghazi. There are many areas that she listed in her memoir where she disagreed with President Obama and she is going to have to make those clear: Egypt, Russia, Syria, key areas of policy.

So -- but I do think she is going to have to take foreign policy on Iran and everything else and make it a key issue for her as a former secretary of state.

SCHIEFFER: Where do you think we are on this agreement?

IGNATIUS: The honest answer, Bob...

SCHIEFFER: Is this going to be signed? I mean, after McCain says what he says I am not sure you could ever get it through the congress, right or wrong.

IGNATIUS: This is an unfinished agreement. And McCain is right that there is a significant gap between the fact sheet that we put out and the statement that the Iranians put out. Over the next three months, those differences are going to get narrowed and there are going to be concessions, there's going to be horse trading on both side. And if we give too many concessions to the Iranians to get the deal, they will be visible, they'll be obvious to members of congress, to the public, to us us in the news media and they'll make President Obama very vulnerable.

So at this point, if they could sign the deal that they -- you know, the fact sheets described, I think that would pass congress. It is a pretty good deal. We don't have that deal yet.

PAGE: And the question, the administration -- the White House has now acknowledged there is going to be a congressional review at some -- of some sort. Now, they hope it is a review and not an approval, right? So they can review it, but they don't have the power to block it, something like the bill that Senator Corker initially outlined.

But there was, as Senator Klobuchar said in the interview with you, they were surprised when the framework came out that progress had been made, that it went further than people expected. If they could deliver that deal it seems to me that has got a pretty good chance of not being blocked by congress.

NOONAN: I think part of this story is all of this is the result of the trust that never developed over six years between the president and the congress. This is yet another playing out of we think we have a good possible deal, frankly we are skeptical of you. We don't think you do good deals. And if they are not good we feel you wouldn't tell us.

It is the divide that is, that has reigned for more than six years now playing out again.

SCHIEFFER: Peggy you are not a spokesman more the Republican Party, you were a speechwriter in the Bush and Reagan administrations. I mean, but you are a conservative, and I want to talk a ill little bit about Rand Paul this morning, because can he get Republican nominations saying I want to find jobs for these 11 million immigrants that are in the country illegally?

You know, as I said to him, you know, if I didn't know I would think you are a Democrat on some of the things you said. He is not like the others in the Republican Party.

NOONAN: I would agree. He is interesting. He is someone trying to expand the base, and get new voices in. He goes out to northern California, to Berkeley or Palo Alto or something and got a huge reaction from the young people there.

I have got to tell you, I listened to it and I like it, sounds common-sensical to me. I think John has some information about how Rand Paul comes over with women Republicans, that is perhaps that shows you how much work he has got to do.

But I will tell you, a year ago I would have thought he is a little too on the edge for the Republican Party. I listened to him now and I think, that's okay. That's good. That makes sense to me.

SCHIEFFER: Follow up question, what have you got?

HEILEMANN: Well, again, in our poll when this viability question, with a very interesting striking difference between how men and women among Republicans and independents look at Rand Paul, there is -- 22 percent of men said they would seriously consider voting for him, only 11 percent of women. And that gap between among men and women is larger than it is for any other Republican in the field.

I think some of that -- I don't think much of that has to do with some of the controversies he's had with various news interviews he has done with various women because I don't think very many voters in the country know about that. But I do think the libertarian -- the libertarian piece of the Republican Party is overwhelmingly male.

Ron Paul supporters were overwhelmingly male. There's a lot of young, frat boy types who are in that wing of the party. You know, I think the foreign policy thing, though, is the bigger problem for him. And you know you think about a Republican Party right now where Jeb Bush caught a huge amount of flak over Jim Baker making statements about -- Jim Baker is too conservative -- is not conservative enough for today's Republican Party, Rand Paul has got a huge problem, because Rand Paul is way more liberal on foreign policy than Jim Baker. And Jim Baker is getting attacked by the neocons in the party. And Jim Baker -- Jeb Bush is being attacked for associating with Jim Baker. That's where we are in the Republican Party on foreign policy now. DICKERSON: I think that's exactly right. And if you look at the way Republican candidates are looking at this deal with Iran, they are all saying the United States is operating from a position of weakness and the response to that is a strong foreign policy and the next president will be judged on who will be strong.

Well, if you look at Rand Paul's position on Iran, it has shifted, 2007 when he was campaigning for his father and he was asked about this and he said, well, when I was campaigning for someone else...

When you have to distance yourself from your own father to get away from your previous position, you are not on stable ground and if it is about who is the strongest, I mean in 2007 he seemed to suggest that it was OK if Iran got the bomb. That this wasn't worth going, as he said, to war, he has a different position now but uncertainty on the Iran question is not a great thing, is not a great place to be as Republicans --

(CROSSTALK)

HEILEMANN: -- open to this deal than a lot of people, than the Republican Party -- he is pretty open to the possibility that he could sign on to this deal.

SCHIEFFER: Let me ask you all -- and, David, I want to hear from you, too.

You know, the first voice out there was Ted Cruz, he obviously is going after the evangelical vote with Iowa coming up; he knows he has got to get in and get part of that from Mike Huckabee, I would assume, out in Iowa.

I think what you will see him do now is go after the conservative national security vote. He thinks, my understanding is, that he can attack Hillary Clinton on that. He won't have to talk about the other Republicans and then he can kind of lay out how different he is from them.

Does he really have a chance?

IGNATIUS: Well, it is so early in the campaign, it is hard to forecast the horse race but he will express that muscular John McCain- style Republicanism, be tougher, more defense spending, no appeasement.

What is interesting about Rand Paul is, he is speaking to a country, including the Republican base, that is pretty suspicious about the use of American military power overseas, when people look at Iraq and Afghanistan, they don't really say, we want more of that. They say we are deeply skeptical about it and I think that is a kind of wildcard in this race.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is.

IGNATIUS: So Cruz will come back in the traditional, muscular themes, beat the table, more of this but will Rand Paul gets some traction in saying, well, no, wait a minute s this really in our country's interest?

PAGE: Bad news for Hillary Clinton, though, because he is such a dominant front runner, the presumptive nominee, really, even at this point before she has formally announced, she is the only target for everybody, for the Republicans and she is a spokesman, she has defined the Democratic Party for the next year.

But you look at the Republicans and they are having a really interesting, fervent debate about what does it mean to be a Republican?

And talk about looking ahead, you know, you look at Rubio and Rand Paul and Ted Cruz, they are talking about different visions of what is ahead, that is a good thing for a political party to have.

NOONAN: And we have never had a dynamic like this. It is going possibly to be boring versus bloody, dynamic and full of people hitting each other over the head or something that may look stable but may look entitled.

SCHIEFFER: All right. Well, we have to end it there. I want to thank all of you very much but -- and we will be back in a minute.

PAGE: And I think that Peggy has something --

(CROSSTALK)

NOONAN: Well, you're not allowed to this time. We are going to overrule you, we were all talking in the Green Room about what a privilege it is and has been to work for you. You have had one of the epic careers in broadcast journalism. We have all watched it.

John said you taught us how it's done. It was a real privilege to work with such an old school gentleman and cool guy. So thank you.

SCHIEFFER: My goodness. Thank you. Thank you very much.

And we will be back in just a minute after that.

SCHIEFFER: Well, we're going to have even more on campaign 2016 next week, when I sit down with Florida senator and Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio.

SCHIEFFER: We want to thank you again for watching FACE THE NATION and we'll see you right here next Sunday.