Emmy Awards 2018: How to watch online and on TV

The Emmy's – TV's biggest night is almost here. "Saturday Night Live" stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, who anchor "Weekend Update," will host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year, "Game of Thrones" is in the lead with 22 nominations, including one for best drama. CBSNews.com will keep you updated with highlights from the Emmys, with a live blog and photo galleries of the red carpet and the show.

When and how to watch The Emmys:

What: The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

2018 Emmy nominations

HBO's "Game of Thrones," which was ineligible for last year's Emmy season, leads the pack this year with 22 nods. "Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" tie for second place, with 21 nominations each. Newcomer nominees include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "GLOW" and "Barry."

A potentially historic show

Sandra Oh made history when the "Killing Eve" star became the first Asian actress to be nominated for a leading role. She might also become the first Asian actress to win for a leading role.

Who's hosting The Emmys?

Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the 2018 Emmys. The rotating schedule of the televised Emmy ceremony between major broadcast networks allows each of them to use the host's job to highlight a show or performers. NBC has chosen to feature "SNL" on the heels of a resurgence in its ratings due largely in part from poking fun at the Trump administration. CBS "Late Show" host Steven Colbert hostd the 69th Emmy Awards.

Jost and Che are head writers on NBC's long-running sketch comedy show and perform as the anchors of the weekly "Weekend News" segment. Though many SNL alumni have hosted the Emmys, Jost and Che are the first current SNL cast members to host since Eddie Murphy hosted in 1983.