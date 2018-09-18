2018 Emmy Awards highlights

-
Emmy Awards opening
(L-R) Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and RuPaul perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Click through to see more moments from TV's biggest night.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Emmy Awards opening
Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell and Kenan Thompson onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Emmy Awards opening
Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, and Kate McKinnon perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Emmy Awards opening
John Legend performs onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Emmy Awards opening
Dancers perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Colin Jost and Michael Che
Colin Jost and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alex Borstein wins supporting actress in a comedy
Alex Borstein accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" from Tracy Morgan and Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alex Borstein
Alex Borstein accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Henry Winkler wins supporting actor in a comedy
Henry Winkler accepts the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series award for "Barry" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Colin Jost and Michael Che
Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Amy Sherman-Palladino with her Emmys
Amy Sherman-Palladino, writing comedy series winner and directing comedy series winner, stands onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett
Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Rachel Brosnahan wins lead actress in a comedy
(L-R) Rachel Brosnahan accepts the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" from Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
-
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Bill Hader wins lead actor in a comedy
Bill Hader accepts the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series award for "Barry" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen
Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Emmy Awards
Colin Jost, Michael Che, Maya Rudolph, and Fred Armisen speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson
Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Merritt Wever
Merritt Wever accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "Godless" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kit Harington and Constance Wu
Kit Harington and Constance Wu speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Aidy Bryant and Bob Odenkirk
Aidy Bryant and Bob Odenkirk walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
-
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels accepts the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie award for "Godless" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin
Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Betty White, Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin
(L-R) Betty White, Kate McKinnon, and Alec Baldwin speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Betty White
Betty White speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ryan Murphy wins outstanding directing for a limited series
Ryan Murphy accepts the outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special award for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" from James Corden onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Darren Criss
Darren Criss speaks onstage after winning an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or movie nominee during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Regina King wins lead actress in a limited series
Regina King accepts the outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie award for "Seven Seconds" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
John Mulaney wins writing for a variety special
John Mulaney accepts the outstanding writing for a variety special award for "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" from Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
John Mulaney
John Mulaney accepts the outstanding writing for a variety special award for "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ron Cephas Jones and Sterling K. Brown
Ron Cephas Jones and Sterling K. Brown speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Glenn Weiss
Glenn Weiss accepts the outstanding directing for a variety special award for "The Oscars" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
An Emmy proposal
Glenn Weiss, winner of the outstanding directing for a variety special award for "The Oscars," proposes marriage to Jan Svendsen onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
An Emmy proposal
Glenn Weiss, winner of the outstanding directing for a variety special award for "The Oscars," proposes marriage to Jan Svendsen onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
An Emmy proposal
Glenn Weiss, winner of the outstanding directing for a variety special award for "The Oscars," waves to the audience after proposing to Jan Svendsen onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
Tina Fey
Tina Fey speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Peter Dinklage wins supporting actor in a drama
Peter Dinklage accepts the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award for "Game of Thrones" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Samantha Bee and Taraji P. Henson
Samantha Bee and Taraji P. Henson speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Gina Rodriguez and Lil Rel Howery
Gina Rodriguez and Lil Rel Howery speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Thandie Newton wins supporting actress in a drama
Thandie Newton accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series award for "Westworld" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Hannah Gadsby
Comedian Hannah Gadsby speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
"Queer Eye" cast
(L-R) Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Matthew Rhys wins lead actor in a drama
Matthew Rhys accepts the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for "The Americans" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Claire Foy wins Emmy for lead actress in a drama
Claire Foy speaks onstage after winning an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
"RuPaul's Drag Race" wins reality series
RuPaul and cast and crew accept the outstanding reality-competition program for "RuPaul's Drag Race" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
RuPaul and cast and crew accept the outstanding reality-competition program for "RuPaul's Drag Race" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan
Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke
Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Larry David and Rachel Brosnahan
Larry David and Rachel Brosnahan speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, and Benicio del Toro
Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, and Benicio del Toro speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" wins variety talk series
Liz Stanton and John Oliver accept the outstanding variety talk series award for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
-
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace"
Ryan Murphy and cast and crew accepts the outstanding limited series award for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
"SNL" wins variety sketch series
Lorne Michaels and cast accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award for "Saturday Night Live" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
-
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" wins comedy series
Amy Sherman-Palladino (front center L) and Daniel Palladino (front center R) and cast and crew accept the outstanding comedy series award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
-
"Game of Thrones" wins drama series
Writer-producers D.B. Weiss (C-L),and Bernadette Caulfield (C-R) and the cast of "Game of Thrones" accept the award outstanding drama series onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images