Emmy Awards 2018 red carpet

-
Tina Fey
Tina Fey attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson and Emmys co-host Colin Jost attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Adina Porter
Adina Porter attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles,.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Hannah Zeile
Hannah Zeile attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Sterling K. Brown (L) and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Britney Young
Britney Young attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Andy Samberg
Andy Samberg attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Colin Jost and Michael Che
Emmy co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody
Mandy Patinkin (L) and Kathryn Grody attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Trevor Noah
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Marc Maron
Marc Maron attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Regina King
Regina King attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
-
Deon Cole
Deon Cole attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
-
Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon
Aidy Bryant (L) and Kate McKinnon attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Nancy O'Dell
Nancy O'Dell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
-
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
-
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones
Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
-
-
Jimmy O. Yang
Jimmy O. Yang attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Betty Gilpin
Betty Gilpin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lonnie Chavis
Lonnie Chavis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
George R. R. Martin
George R. R. Martin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Felicity Huffman (L) and William H. Macy attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race"
(L-R) Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Michelle Wolf
Michelle Wolf attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Issa Rae
Issa Rae attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lorne Michaels
Lorne Michaels attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Louie Anderson
Louie Anderson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Luke Evans
Luke Evans attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
James Corden and Julia Carey
James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Jessica Biel and Justin TImberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
-
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
-
Allison Janney
Allison Janney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Judith Light
Judith Light attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Constance Wu
Constance Wu attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images
-
Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Cast of "Queer Eye"
(L-R) Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen
Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
John Legend
John Legend attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Lil Rey Howery
Lil Rel Howery attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Keri Russell
Keri Russell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images