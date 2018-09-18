CBSN

Emmy Awards 2018 red carpet

    • Tina Fey

      Tina Fey attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more photos of celebrities on the Emmys red carpet. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

      Scarlett Johansson and Emmys co-host Colin Jost attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Adina Porter

      Adina Porter attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Justin Hartley

      Justin Hartley attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles,.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Hannah Zeile

      Hannah Zeile attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

      Sterling K. Brown (L) and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Britney Young

      Britney Young attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Scarlett Johansson

      Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Andy Samberg

      Andy Samberg attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Colin Jost and Michael Che

      Emmy co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody

      Mandy Patinkin (L) and Kathryn Grody attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Trevor Noah

      "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Marc Maron

      Marc Maron attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    • Regina King

      Regina King attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

      Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Deon Cole

      Deon Cole attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Madeline Brewer

      Madeline Brewer attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Heidi Klum

      Heidi Klum attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon

      Aidy Bryant (L) and Kate McKinnon attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sydney Sweeney

      Sydney Sweeney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Nancy O'Dell

      Nancy O'Dell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Ellie Kemper

      Ellie Kemper attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Joseph Fiennes

      Joseph Fiennes attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Yvonne Orji

      Yvonne Orji attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Noach Schnapp

      Noah Schnapp attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Kristen Bell

      Kristen Bell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Dakota Fanning

      Dakota Fanning attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Alexis Bledel

      Alexis Bledel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

      Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tatiana Maslany

      Tatiana Maslany attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Gaten Matarazzo

      Gaten Matarazzo attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Angela Sarafyan

      Angela Sarafyan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones

      Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Colin Jost and Michael Che

      Emmy co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.

      Credit: Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images

    • Noah Schnapp

      Noah Schnapp arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. 

      Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

    • Jimmy O. Yang

      Jimmy O. Yang attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Betty Gilpin

      Betty Gilpin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lonnie Chavis

      Lonnie Chavis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lakeith Stanfield

      Lakeith Stanfield attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Letitia Wright

      Letitia Wright attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Natalia Dyer

      Natalia Dyer attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • George R. R. Martin

      George R. R. Martin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

      Felicity Huffman (L) and William H. Macy attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Padma Lakshmi

      Padma Lakshmi attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race"

      (L-R) Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Marsai Martin

      Marsai Martin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Michelle Wolf

      Michelle Wolf attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Michelle Dockery

      Michelle Dockery attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Mandy Moore

      Mandy Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Issa Rae

      Issa Rae attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lorne Michaels

      Lorne Michaels attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Louie Anderson

      Louie Anderson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Luke Evans

      Luke Evans attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • James Corden and Julia Carey

      James Corden and Julia Carey attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau

      Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Jessica Biel and Justin TImberlake

      Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Justin Timberlake

      Justin Timberlake attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Letitia Wright

      Letitia Wright attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Allison Janney

      Allison Janney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

      Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Judith Light

      Judith Light attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tiffany Haddish

      Tiffany Haddish attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Constance Wu

      Constance Wu attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jessica Biel

      Jessica Biel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Milo Ventimiglia

      Milo Ventimiglia attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images

    • Samantha Bee

      Samantha Bee attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cast of "Queer Eye"

      (L-R) Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sarah Silverman

      Sarah Silverman attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sandra Oh

      Sandra Oh attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen

      Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ricky Martin

      Ricky Martin attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Metz

      Chrissy Metz attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Megan Mullally

      Megan Mullally attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • John Legend

      John Legend attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Rachel Brosnahan

      Rachel Brosnahan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    • Leslie Jones

      Leslie Jones attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lil Rey Howery

      Lil Rel Howery attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    • Millie Bobby Brown

      Millie Bobby Brown attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Samira Wiley

      Samira Wiley attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Amy Sedaris

      Amy Sedaris attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Teigen

      Chrissy Teigen attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Keri Russell

      Keri Russell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tracy Morgan

      Tracy Morgan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Emilia Clarke

      Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images