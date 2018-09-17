2018 Emmy Awards list of winners

Hollywood actors gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night, the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards. "Game of Thrones" led the nominations, with 22 nods.

Henry Winkler won the first award at the 2018 Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost. The "Barry" actor said in a fiery acceptance speech, "I only have 37 seconds; I wrote this 43 years ago. Can I just say, Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, 'If you stay long enough, the chips come to you.' " Winkler went on to thank his colleagues and loved ones in an exuberant acceptance speech.

Just a half-hour into the night, Amy Sherman-Palladino already had two awards for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Outstanding lead actress in a drama season

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"



Outstanding directing for a drama series

Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Americans"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Outstanding director for a variety special

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars



Outstanding writing for a variety special

John Mulaney, "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City"

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"



Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"



Outstanding directing for a drama series

Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"



Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"



Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series

Merritt Wever, "Godless"



Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, "Barry"



Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Outstanding writing for a comedy

Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Outstanding director for a comedy

Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series