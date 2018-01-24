Watch: Elton John press conference today -- live stream

Elton John is set to make an announcement at a press conference, which will take place simultaneously in New York and London, on Wednesday. The 70-year-old singer will address the future of his career, and The Mirror reports that he will announce his final world tour. His representatives have not confirmed the report.

John is set to finish his Las Vegas residency in May after six years and 200 shows. The five-time Grammy winner has sold more than 200 million records over his career. He released his self-titled debut in 1970.

Last spring, John canceled nine shows in Las Vegas and California because of a bacterial infection he contracted during his South American tour. Still, he played 87 shows throughout 2017 during his tours and his "Million Dollar Piano" show in Las Vegas.

John is also scheduled to perform at Sunday's 60th Annual Grammy Awards show that you can watch live on CBS.