2018 Grammy Awards: How to watch on TV and online

Music's biggest night is just around the corner. The 60th Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28. The star-studded lineup of performers will include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Kendrick Lamar, U2, Sam Smith and more.

Jay-Z leads this year's Grammy nominations, with eight nods, one year after his wife, Beyonce, received nine Grammy nominations. Dominating this year's biggest awards are also Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars. Approximately 13,000 members voted on more than 22,000 recordings submitted this year.

On a more somber note, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Armstrong will perform a tribute at this year's Grammy Awards for victims killed at live music events this past year. The artists performed at last year's Route 91 Harvest Festival, where at least 58 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on the crowd in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, resulting in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Here's what you need to know to watch the show.

The 60th Grammy Awards

Date: January 28, 2018 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

On TV: Watch on CBS -- check your local listings Online: Watch the show on CBS All Access

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch "Star Trek: Discovery" with a free, one-week trial.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. Simply visit the CBS All Access website and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial is available for new customers only.