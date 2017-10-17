AP October 17, 2017, 1:51 PM

Elton John to end Las Vegas residency next year

Elton John attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

LAS VEGAS — Elton John announced that he is closing out his residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas next year. 

John's last performance of his show "The Million Dollar Piano" will be on May 19, 2018, after more than 200 shows. It is John's second residency at Caesars Palace. His "The Red Piano" shows ran from 2004 through 2009.

Tickets for the final block of performances will go on sale on Oct. 22.

Earlier this year, the 70-year-old had to cancel several shows at The Colosseum at Caesars because of a bacterial infection he contracted during a South American tour.

The Caesars show is named after John's piano, which has dozens of LED video screens that display images while the singer performs some of his biggest hits.

