Who's behind the "Feb. 28 Economic Blackout" and what are the goals? A group called "The People's Union" wants Americans to stop spending on fast food, gas and at major retailers on Feb. 28 as a protest against rising prices and the power of corporations -- others are curbing their spending at businesses like Amazon and Walmart that recently removed references to diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Josh Sidorowicz breaks down what's behind the movement that's all over social media.