Were you let go as part of DOGE cuts? CBS News Miami would like to hear from you

The Trump administration's push to shrink the federal workforce, spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has ignited controversy as thousands of federal workers were laid off in recent weeks.

Last week, thousands of probationary federal employees, many in critical roles, were abruptly terminated, including nearly 350 workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which oversees the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Employees at the Pantex Plant in Texas, responsible for warhead assembly, were among those fired via email. By Friday, the NNSA reversed most terminations, citing operational necessity.

The layoffs, part of a broader DOGE-led purge, targeted over 2,000 Department of Energy employees and thousands more at agencies like the CDC, VA, and Forest Service.

At the CDC, nearly 1,300 workers were dismissed, including disease detectives in the Epidemic Intelligence Service, crippling pandemic response capabilities.

Veterans Affairs cut 1,000 staff, including specialists in cancer and mental health, while the Forest Service lost 3,400 employees critical to wildfire management.

