Trump to speak at Justice Department to lay out his vision

President Trump is delivering remarks at the Justice Department Friday to lay out his vision for the department, with a focus on crime and immigration. It's a notable appearance, given that no president has appeared at the Justice Department in a decade.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president's speech will be on "ending the weaponization of justice against Americans for their political leanings."

"I think we have unbelievable people, and all I'm going to do is set out my vision. It's going to be their vision, really, but it's my ideas," the president told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Mr. Trump has been a regular critic the Department of Justice for years, even before special counsel Jack Smith indicted him in two criminal cases after he left office.

The Justice Department, in order to protect its independence and integrity in law enforcement decisions, traditionally doesn't advise the White House about pending or possible criminal or civil investigations or cases, unless it it's important to the president's duties, according to the Justice Manual.

In 2015, President Barack Obama made the last known public appearance by a sitting U.S. president at the Justice Department, when he paid tribute to departing attorney general Eric Holder. Before that, President George W. Bush in 2001 visited the department in order to formally change the name of the building to honor Robert F. Kennedy, who served as attorney general under the administration of his brother, President John F. Kennedy.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will attend the president's remarks.

Ahead of the president's remarks, some Democrats criticized Mr. Trump and alleged he has broken the law since he took office.

"President Trump began breaking the law on day one of his term, and immediately pardoned hundreds of violent criminals upon taking office," said House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro. "The Trump administration is breaking the law and undermining the Constitution every day by illegally stealing funds for the programs that help American families and businesses, firing career civil servants without cause, and dismantling agencies created by acts of Congress."

"Restoring law and order starts with respecting the Rule of Law itself and the sacredness of our Constitution," Democratic Rep. Grace Meng said in a statement. "This administration has failed to do so since day one."

The president's remarks are slated for 3 p.m. ET.

President Trump delivers remarks at the Justice Department

March 13, 2025

3 p.m. ET

Washington, D.C.

