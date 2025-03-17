We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Filing for an extension on your taxes doesn't automatically change the date for when your tax payments are due. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Every year, as the tax deadline approaches, millions of Americans scramble to gather their financial documents, hoping to submit their returns on time. For some, the process is straightforward, but for others, it's a mad dash filled with last-minute calculations, missing forms and an overwhelming sense of stress as the deadline looms closer. If you find yourself in the latter group, you might consider filing for a tax extension, which will grant an automatic six-month extension for filing your return.

But while an extension grants extra time to file your return, it doesn't necessarily mean you can delay payment. While there's a common belief that a tax extension gives you more time to pay what you owe to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), there are different rules in terms of any tax payments that are due. This distinction catches many taxpayers by surprise and can lead to unexpected penalties and interest charges that could have been avoided with proper planning.

As a result, understanding exactly what an extension does — and doesn't — do is crucial for making informed decisions about your tax situation and potentially saving you from unnecessary financial burdens. Below, we'll detail what to know about tax extensions, your payment obligations and the options you have if you're unable to pay your full tax bill by the deadline.

Do you have to pay taxes by April 15 if you file an extension?

The short answer is yes, you still have to pay any taxes you owe by April 15 even if you file an extension. While filing an extension gives you an additional six months (until October 15) to complete and submit your tax return, it does not extend the time you have to pay any taxes owed. The IRS still expects you to estimate what you owe and pay that amount by the original April 15 deadline.

This creates a challenging situation for many taxpayers. After all, how do you accurately estimate what you owe if you haven't completed your return? In most cases, the IRS recommends using information from last year's return as a starting point and then adjusting for any significant changes in income or deductions. You can also use tax software or consult with a tax professional to help make this estimate.

If you don't pay the full amount you owe by April 15, the IRS will charge interest on the unpaid balance, which is currently at a rate of about 5% annually. You may also face a failure-to-pay penalty of 0.5% of the unpaid taxes per month, up to a maximum of 25% of the unpaid amount. These charges continue to accrue until your tax bill is paid in full, regardless of whether or not you've filed an extension.

What options do I have if I can't pay my tax bill?

Not everyone has the cash on hand to pay a tax bill in full by April 15. If you're in this situation, though, you shouldn't panic. There are several options available to help, including:

Setting up an IRS payment plan

The IRS offers installment agreements that allow you to pay off your balance over time. Short-term plans (120 days or less) and long-term plans are available, though interest and penalties will still apply. Setting up a plan is relatively easy, though, and can prevent more severe collection actions.

Applying for an Offer in Compromise

An Offer in Compromise (OIC) is an option for those who genuinely can't afford to pay their tax bill. It allows you to settle your tax debt for less than the full amount owed, but you must prove financial hardship to take advantage of this option. In this case, the IRS considers your income, expenses, assets and ability to pay before approving the OIC.

Request a temporary delay

If you're facing a serious financial crisis, you can ask the IRS to temporarily delay collection efforts. This doesn't erase your debt, but it can give you some breathing room. Keep in mind that interest and penalties will continue to accrue.

Use a tax relief service

If navigating the IRS's options feels overwhelming, a tax relief service might be able to help. These companies specialize in negotiating with the IRS to set up payment plans, reduce penalties or even settle tax debt for less than what's owed. While tax relief services charge fees, they can be a good option if you're dealing with complex tax issues or large amounts of unpaid taxes.

The bottom line

When it comes to taxes, being proactive is always the best approach. Filing an extension can be a helpful tool if you need extra time to get your paperwork in order, but it doesn't grant you extra time to pay your taxes. To avoid penalties and interest, you should pay as much as you can by April 15, even if you can't afford the full amount. If you anticipate having trouble paying, take action before the deadline rather than waiting until the IRS starts sending notices. With the right strategy, you can avoid unnecessary financial stress and keep your tax situation under control.