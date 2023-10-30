We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Being a dog owner can be a loving, fun and fulfilling experience for years, if not a decade or more. The adventures and memories owners build with their dogs can last a lifetime, making pet ownership one of the most fulfilling relationships you'll likely have. But … it can also be expensive.

The median price of having a dog is around $1,400 annually, according to a recently published report. With many dogs living to be 15 years old or longer, that can add up to tens of thousands of dollars spent over your pet's lifespan. It's no wonder, then, that many people have started turning to pet insurance for help.

A pet insurance policy can provide robust protections, often at a minimal cost to the owner. But do all dogs really need pet insurance? Or is it just better for older ones or certain breeds? The answer may surprise you.

Do all dogs need pet insurance?

While the answer to this question is a personal one, there are compelling reasons why all dogs need pet insurance. Here are three major ones to know:

Dogs are more expensive than cats

Dogs typically need more medical care more often than their feline counterparts. And that will come with a price tag. The first year you own your dog you'll spend around $3,200, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Compared to the approximate $1,900 you'll spend the first year with your cat, it's clear which animal is more expensive to own. The ASPCA also estimates annual care for a dog at $410 with a cat at $300.

Because of this, it makes sense to get pet insurance for your dog now, regardless of their age or breed. Pet insurance can save owners significant sums of money by reimbursing them for veterinarian visits, treatments and medications that owners otherwise would've been stuck paying out of pocket in full. Knowing the cost of dog ownership in advance, then, better demonstrates the advantages a pet insurance policy can provide.

Dogs are outside more

Dogs spend a good portion of their lives outdoors on walks and playtime in the park. This time spent outside, as beneficial as it is, can also come with inherent risks. Frigid temperatures in the winter come with the possibility of hypothermia, frostbite or more. The spring and summer months, meanwhile, bring potential allergies and heatstroke and sun concerns into the picture. Simply put, these are not major concerns for pets who spend most of their time indoors. But since dogs are out in the fresh air each day, it makes sense to get pet insurance to help cover the inevitable costs that will arise when care is required.

Costs are increasing

While you may have easily been able to scrape by without a pet insurance plan a few years ago, it's not as simple to do currently. As mentioned above, pet care costs are high and rising. Coupled with the already-high costs of food, gasoline, clothing and shelter, there simply may not be enough left in the budget each month to cover the costs of taking care of your furry friend. To avoid having to make the terrible choice between care and paying for other items, it may be worth getting pet insurance. Simply add up the costs of a pet insurance plan and stack them up against what you're already paying out of pocket. If the former is less than the latter then it may be time to get your pup insured.

The bottom line

Pet insurance offers smart financial protection for both cat and dog owners. But it can be particularly valuable for those who own dogs. Since dogs need more medical care more frequently than cats and because they're more prone to run into trouble due to time spent outdoors, a pet insurance plan can help owners make ends meet. And that's particularly advantageous now as prices for everything are seemingly higher than they were and the prospect for additional rate hikes for pet care are high.

