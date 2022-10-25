Pet insurance: Cheapest, most expensive breeds to insure

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's bad enough when your pet is sick or injured, but often the vet bills that follow add to your pain. Thankfully, pet insurance, a type of health insurance for dogs and cats, can help you save money on veterinary expenses and may even cover them in full.

The costs of pet insurance can vary widely by lender and by breed. Because dogs are larger and usually require more medication and sedation than cats, pet insurance premiums are typically higher for dogs than cats. But costs range widely depending on the breed.

Here are the cheapest and most expensive breeds to insure.

Cheap dog breeds to insure (and why)

According to a LendEDU analysis of Spot Pet Insurance data for 114 dog and cat breeds, the three most affordable breeds with the lowest average overall premiums are as follows:

English Springer Spaniel: $33.56 per month Miniature Yorkshire Terrier: $37.24 per month Goldendoodle: $39.62 per month

It's not surprising the first two breeds are the least expensive dog breeds to insure. The English Springer Spaniel and Miniature Yorkshire Terrier are small breeds known to live long, healthy lives.

Given their larger size, it's a bit surprising Goldendoodles have some of the cheapest pet insurance premiums. This cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle typically lives 12 to 15 years on average but may face some health issues, particularly elbow and hip dysplasia, eye problems and heart disease.

Interestingly, dog insurance may be cheaper for mixed breeds because hereditary health problems associated with a dog breed are less likely to be inherited, and their immune system is more well-rounded.

Expensive dog breeds to insure (and why)

The most pricey breeds to insure with dog insurance are those known to be susceptible to numerous health conditions. According to LendEDU's analysis, these three breeds carry the most expensive pet insurance premiums:

Newfoundland: $100.79 per month Dogue De Bordeaux: $94.19 per month Jack Russell Terrier: $89.53

Newfoundlands and Dogue De Bordeaux are massive canines, weighing up to 150 and 140 pounds, respectively. Newfoundlands are known to be friendly with children, but sadly, the breed often deals with numerous hereditary health issues later in life. Hip dysplasia, heart valve narrowing and kidney stones are a few health issues "Newfies" face.

For their part, Dogue De Bordeaux are large mastiffs who are outstanding guard dogs, but many battle tricuspid valve dysplasia, heart valve narrowing and lower eyelid droop.

The Jack Russell Terrier is a small, high-spirited breed that only weighs 13 to 17 pounds and has an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years. So why is it one of the most expensive dog breeds to insure? Even though Jack Russell Terriers live long, healthy lives, they may develop health issues associated with the breed, including deafness and patellar luxation, which may require surgery.

Cheap cat breeds to insure (and why)

Cats are generally less expensive to insure than dogs, and these breeds may have the most affordable monthly premiums:

Bombay: $25.73 per month Siberian: $28.30 per month Domestic Shorthair: $30.09 per month

According to ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, the top five cat insurance claims for Bombay cats are:

Respiratory issues

Unsettled stomach

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Asthma

The primary disease concerning Siberian cats is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the insurer reports. HCM can lead to heart failure, so it's wise to get a screening from your vet.

The Domestic Shorthair is the most common cat breed in the United States and among the cheapest to insure. These felines usually have no dietary restrictions, but they are sedentary creatures who can become obese.

Be aware that all cats may experience a wide array of ailments, from ear mites and skin disorders to kidney disease and cancer. Pet insurance may help stave off some of these issues if your provider offers a wellness plan that helps cover veterinary exams and preventative care.

Expensive cat breeds to insure (and why)

So what feline breed comes with the highest cat insurance costs?

Abyssinian: $41.82 per month Persian: $41.32 per month Ragdoll: $37.98 per month

Besides being beautiful, family-friendly cats, Asyssinians have a ticked coat pattern like mountain lions and other wildcats. While these cats can live up to 15 years and beyond, they can inherit serious health issues like upper respiratory infections, inflammatory bowel disease and mycoplasma, a red blood cell disease.

Persians are known for their striking beauty and their upturned noses. But the shape of their noses often constricts their breathing and can even lead to respiratory health issues. Persians are also known to develop eye issues such as cherry eye, slippage of a cat's third eyelid, and entropion (when a cat's eyelids start growing inward towards the eye).

Did you know it takes a Ragdoll cat four years to grow to its full size, up to 20 pounds for boys and 15 pounds for girls? Unfortunately, these friendly felines commonly deal with kidney disease, stomach issues and heart murmurs.

Sadly, diseases and illnesses aren't the only causes of cat insurance claims. Cats have a curious nature which often leads them to injury-causing accidents. While we don't like to think about such a tragedy impacting our furry loved ones, having pet insurance may be worth it to help bring down the costs of veterinary care and treatment.

Pet insurance costs depend on coverage

As we've seen, pet insurance prices can vary by breed, with average monthly premiums ranging from roughly $30 to $100 for dogs and $25 to $42 for cats. These premiums are average for accident and illness coverage. Keep in mind, however, that you could pay less or more than these amounts, depending on the coverage options you choose.

For example, many pet insurance providers offer accident-only coverage for as low as $15 per month for dogs and $7 for cats. Depending on your insurer, you may be able to purchase a preventative care add-on for exams, vaccinations and other services. Additionally, you can adjust your annual benefit amount, deductible, and reimbursement percentage to dial in coverage that meets your needs and budget.

While most insurers only offer pet insurance for dogs and cats, some can help you save money on veterinary bills for other animals. Here are the average monthly premiums for the following animals, according to Nationwide.

Bird: $ 15.75

$ 15.75 Exotic Pets : $9

: $9 Reptiles: $8

