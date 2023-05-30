We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your dog is spending more time outside with other animals then you may want the added security a pet insurance plan provides. meaghanbrowning

If you're a dog or cat owner then you already know how expensive pet ownership can be. Costs for food, grooming, boarding and medical care quickly add up, costing you hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars each year. Fortunately, pet insurance can help offset some of these costs. In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider each month owners can secure coverage - and get reimbursed - for a wide array or vet visits, treatments and medications.

Like most financial products and services, however, there are better times to purchase pet insurance than others. While you'll always benefit from having a plan in place, it can be particularly beneficial to have during the warmer spring and summer months. This is when a pet insurance policy really shines.

3 reasons to buy pet insurance this summer

Here are three reasons owners should strongly consider pet insurance this summer.

More interactions with other animals

Your pet will likely have had limited interactions with other animals during the winter but that's going to change with additional time spent outside. If you have a dog you're more likely to have your pet interact with other animals in the park or on walks. While this can often be a fun experience, other animals bring their own issues. It's possible your dog could catch something from another pet they're playing with. Or they could get into some mischief with other animals that come out at night or during the warmer parts of the day.

In these cases, having the protection a pet insurance plan can provide is better. An accident-only policy, for example, can cover your dog if they break a bone while playing outside.

Rising temperatures

Higher temperatures may be greeted welcomingly by humans but they can be problematic for certain pets, particularly some dog breeds with breathing problems. The hotter it is, the more likely your pet will suffer heatstroke or sunburn. Heat exhaustion and heat cramps could also be problematic.

"Pets don't regulate heat in the same way that we do and some animals, like dogs, naturally run hotter than us. This means that they are at a higher risk of becoming overheated and potentially suffering from heatstroke," Spot pet insurance says.

They'll be more active

Even if your pet gets along fine with other animals and it's able to keep its activity level minimal (thus not overheating) your pet will generally be more active in the summer than they are the rest of the year. This could lead to sprained or strained muscles or body parts. It's possible your dog could break a leg or hurt itself in ways that never would have occurred in the middle of the winter. More activity outside naturally means more chances for potential injuries. This doesn't mean you should keep your pet cooped up inside, it just means that you should consider securing the financial protection a pet insurance policy can provide if you're planning on spending more time at the dog park.

The bottom line

Pet insurance offers valuable and cost-effective security throughout the year. It's arguably never better to have, however, than in the spring and summer when your pet is interacting more with other animals and is doing so under warmer temperatures. They'll also be more active during the summer, opening up the chances that they could hurt themselves in an unintended way. That said, to get the most out of your pet insurance policy plan this summer consider applying right away, as most providers mandate a waiting period before coverage kicks in.