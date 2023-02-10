3 reasons why your dog needs pet insurance

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Millions of Americans have dogs in their homes and that number only increased in recent years. While many people stayed inside during the height of the pandemic they weren't alone - they added dogs to their families to help keep them company.

"In 2020, 45% of households owned dogs, up from 38% at year-end 2016," according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). "The population of pet dogs was estimated to be between 83.7 million and 88.9 million," in 2020, the AVMA noted.

While the joys of dog ownership are multiple, it doesn't come for free. The costs of caring for a dog can quickly add up, leading owners to look for any edge they can get.

3 reasons your dog needs pet insurance

Here are three major reasons why you should get pet insurance for your dog.

Dogs are expensive to care for

Did you know that dogs are more expensive to care for than cats?

"In general, there are fewer medical needs for cats than there are for dogs. For instance, there are fewer vaccines and general preventatives needed for cats," Dr. Cherice Roth, Chief Veterinary Officer at Fuzzy, a telemedicine provider for pets, recently told CBS News.

A 2021 survey from Money.com confirmed this price difference.

"Being a confirmed cat person — or a dog person open to switching allegiances — can help reduce your financial burden of a pet, starting when you buy. Only one in three new cat owners in our survey (31%) spent more (sic) than $300 for their kitty, compared with nearly half (45%) of those who got dogs."

Due to these higher costs, dog owners should look for ways they can save. Pet insurance can help. In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider each month (think less than $70), owners can secure coverage for a wide range of ailments and treatments. Considering that vet bills can cost hundreds - if not thousands - of dollars during the life of the dog, pet insurance can be a cost-effective alternative.

Prices are rising

Pet ownership isn't the only thing that increased in recent years. Veterinary bills did too. The costs for vet services jumped 10% in 2022, according to The Associated Press.

A double-digit percentage increase is never great, particularly when you're making numerous trips to the doctor for things like shots, wellness visits and potential emergency care. No one wants to have to cut corners when it comes to taking care of their furry friend but with recent prices, that's what many dog owners have to contemplate.

Pet insurance can help lift that financial burden by reimbursing owners for a wide range of issues. It may not be the perfect solution but it's better than paying full price every time, especially when those prices have jumped so high.

Peace of mind

While dog ownership can be joyous and fulfilling it can also be stressful and difficult. This is particularly true for owners of puppies they are eagerly trying to train and raise properly. But it can also be hard for owners of older dogs as health concerns pile up and their mobility is hampered by age.

In either environment, when given the opportunity, owners should look for ways to reduce stress. A pet insurance policy, while not perfect, can provide tremendous help for owners. And it doesn't need to just be for vet visits and annual checkups. There are some surprising (and helpful) things pet insurance can potentially cover like alternative medicine, dental care and even treatment for separation anxiety.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can be a great way to supplement medical care for cats and dogs. For dogs in particular, the benefits are substantial. It can help reduce what are typically expensive dog care costs and it can do it at a time when veterinary costs are heading upward. Finally, it's a good way to enjoy peace of mind by knowing that both your furry friend (and your bank account) will be protected should something happen.