Demi Lovato delivers powerful rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020

Ten years ago, Demi Lovato tweeted that one day she would sing the national anthem at a Super Bowl. The pop powerhouse made her dream a reality Sunday — and belted "The Star Spangled Banner" before the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Florida.

The 27-year-old, wearing all white, performed the anthem, often believed to be one of the most difficult songs to sing. In addition, Yolanda Adams sang "America the Beautiful." Both songs were also performed in American Sign Language.

Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Getty

The show-stopping performance garnered widespread praise on social media.

"No idea how it's sounded on TV, but here in the stadium Demi Lovato just brought the house down with the national anthem," said Andy Lassner, the executive producer of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"With 3 daughter who love Demi Lovato, she really killed the National Anthem!!!" said former NFL quarterback Ray Lucas. "I was very impressed."

No idea how it’s sounded on tv, but here in the stadium Demi Lovato just brought the house down with the national anthem. #SuperBowl #chills — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 2, 2020

Lovato is the latest singer to join the elite group of "Star Spangled Banner" performers, which in past years have included Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga.

The singer announced the performance in January — days after she revealed that she would perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards. "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," she wrote on Instagram.

In her first major comeback since her 2018 overdose, Demi Lovato delivered an emotional performance of her song, "Anyone" at the Grammys. Lovato was so overwhelmed, she had to restart the song shortly after she began, and a tear could be seen rolling down her cheek.

On Thursday, the star made headlines again when she opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Andy Cohen on the "Radio Andy" show on SiriusXM. She described the "really beautiful" moment she came out to her parents in 2017.

She "officially" told her parents that she saw herself "ending up possibly with a woman," calling the experience of coming out in 2017 "amazing."

The Super Bowl kicked off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox on Sunday. The game is being played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins. The stadium has not hosted the Super Bowl since 2010.

The winner will be awarded the Lombardi Trophy and crowned NFL champions for the 2019-2020 season.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the highly anticipated halftime show this year.