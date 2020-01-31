Demi Lovato opens up about the "beautiful" moment she came out to her parents

Demi Lovato opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Andy Cohen on the "Radio Andy" SiriusXM show on Thursday. She described the "really beautiful" moment she came out to her parents in 2017.

She "officially" told her parents that she saw herself "ending up possibly with a woman," calling the experience of coming out in 2017 "amazing."

"It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful," Lovato said. "After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed."

Lovato said her "incredible" parents were supportive, adding that her father wasn't surprised because of the bisexuality references in her 2015 song, "Cool for the Summer."

"My dad was like, 'yeah, obviously,'" she said. "And I was like, 'Oh, okay, dad!'"

The 27-year-old said she was more concerned about how her mom would react.

"My mom was the one that I was super nervous about, but she was like, 'I just want you to be happy.' And that was so beautiful and amazing. And, I'm, like I said, so grateful," she said.

In 2018, Lovato described herself as sexually fluid.

"I'm very fluid, and I think love is love," Lovato said at the time. "You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

Lovato, who gave an emotional live performance at last weekend's Grammy Awards for the first time since an apparent overdose in 2018, said she is open to starting a family with a partner or on her own.

"I don't know what my future looks like," Lovato continued. "I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without."

Lovato is slated to perform the national anthem on Sunday at the Super Bowl, but told Cohen that she considered giving up her music career during her hospitalization.

"I think as time goes on I'll be able to give more details, but it was a general thought," she said. "We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn't know how healthy I would be when I left. It was a scary time in my life for sure."