Best and worst Super Bowl halftime shows

Following the model of "many stars make a big show," this one opened with boy-band 'N Sync and headlined Aerosmith, who were joined by Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and Nelly in Tampa, Jan. 28, 2001. 'N Sync and Aerosmith traded songs and verses.
Everyone came together for a show-stopping "Walk This Way." It was such a mashup that one just had to appreciate the effort.
Here, Britney Spears, flanked by Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, second from left, and hip-hop star Nelly, second from right, join 'N Sync members Justin Timberlake, far left, and Lance Bass, far right on stage.