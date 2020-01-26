Grammys 2020: Complete list of winners
It's music's biggest night! Lizzo leads the nominations, with eight, including record, album and song of the year. Lil Nas X was nominated six times, as was Billie Eilish. While Eilish is currently 18, she was just 17 years old when the nominations were announced, making her the youngest artist in Grammys history to be nominated in all four major categories at the same time.
All three artists, and many more, will be performing during the show.
The Recording Academy will also honor slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who could posthumously win the Grammy for best rap performance. DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and others will be paying tribute.
Alicia Keys will host the evening for the second year in a row. Keys is a familiar sight at the Grammys, winning 15 awards herself. This time around, she joins the ranks of Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell in becoming just the third woman ever to host the show more than once.
Last year, former first lady Michelle Obama was a surprise guest at the Grammys. This year, she's a nominee for best spoken word album for the audio version of her memoir, "Becoming."
Nipsey Hussle to be honored at Grammys
DK Khaled talk to CBS "Sunday Morning" before the Grammys
DJ Khaled sat down for an interview with CBS "Sunday Morning" correspondent Kelefa Sanneh to talk about his career and much more. In the interview, which aired Sunday, Khaled wasn't shy about his many talents.
"Ask me what I do," he said.
"What do you do?" Sanneh indulged.
"I'm a genius!" Khaled replied. "It's too many things I do."
Taylor Swift will not attend 2020 Grammys
Two days before the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift ended speculation she would perform at the show. Swift will not attend the ceremony, Entertainment Tonight reported, despite being nominated for three awards: best pop vocal album, song of the year and best pop solo performance.