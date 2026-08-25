Debt collections and forgiveness: What borrowers need to consider now

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You may assume your debt has to reach collections before you can pursue forgiveness, but is that really the case? Artisteer/Getty Images

Millions of Americans are carrying a hefty amount of high-rate debt right now, and in today's economic landscape, keeping up with what they owe can be a costly challenge. Case in point? Credit card balances alone climbed by $21 billion during the second quarter of 2026, reaching $1.26 trillion, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. And while overall delinquency rates improved slightly last quarter, new credit card delinquencies remained elevated.

When an unexpected expense or income disruption is added to the mix, though, even the borrowers who have managed to stay current may question how much longer they can keep up. At that point, the interest charges that compound and drive up the balance can make repayment increasingly unrealistic. And when repayment in full no longer appears manageable, the idea of debt forgiveness can start to look like a possible way out — even if the account hasn't progressed through every stage of delinquency.

But debt forgiveness is commonly associated with seriously delinquent accounts, which can make the process confusing for borrowers who are struggling but still current on their payments. For example, they may assume they need to reach the collection stage before settlement is even possible. Is that actually the case, though?

Find out if you qualify to have your high-rate debt forgiven today.

Do you need to be in collections to qualify for debt forgiveness?

No, your debt generally does not need to be in collections to qualify for debt forgiveness. Depending on the creditor and your circumstances, it may be possible to negotiate a settlement while the original lender or credit card issuer still owns the account. What tends to matter more is whether you're experiencing a legitimate financial hardship that makes repaying the full balance unlikely.

That means the opportunity for debt forgiveness can arise before an account is handed over or sold to a collection agency. For example, if you've fallen several payments behind because of a job loss, reduction in income or another significant financial setback, your creditor may determine that accepting a portion of the balance is preferable to continuing to pursue the full amount. How much flexibility you have, though, will depend on the creditor's policies, the severity of the delinquency and your ability to fund a settlement.

There is, however, an important timing issue to consider. Creditors are typically less motivated to forgive part of a balance when you're current on your payments because, from their perspective, there may be little reason to accept less than the amount you agreed to repay. As an account becomes more delinquent and the chances of full repayment decline, a settlement may become more appealing to the creditor. Still, there is no specific number of missed payments that automatically makes you eligible for forgiveness, nor is there a guarantee that a creditor will negotiate at any particular stage.

If the account eventually reaches collections, the likelihood of forgiveness can increase. A collection agency or debt buyer may be willing to accept a reduced lump-sum payment or structured settlement, particularly if there is uncertainty about recovering the entire balance. But reaching collections doesn't automatically lead to forgiveness, either. A debt collector can still reject your offer, counter with a higher amount or continue pursuing the full balance.

In turn, intentionally allowing an account to reach collections simply to improve your settlement prospects can be risky. During that time, interest and late fees will continue adding to what you owe, your credit will sustain additional damage and the creditor could pursue legal action. So, while becoming more delinquent can sometimes increase a creditor's willingness to negotiate, the additional financial consequences can outweigh any extra leverage you gain.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you now.

When should you consider a debt relief program?

If your debt payments have become unaffordable, it may make sense to explore your debt relief options before your accounts reach the collections stage. Doing so can help you understand which solutions you qualify for and whether there's a less damaging way to address your balances.

For example, if you're still current but struggling, contacting your creditors directly could uncover hardship options, such as temporarily reduced payments or interest rates. A credit counseling agency may also be able to help you create a debt management plan that lowers certain costs while allowing you to repay what you owe.

If your financial situation is more severe and you can't reasonably repay your unsecured debts in full, a debt forgiveness program may be worth considering. With this type of program, you typically make deposits into a dedicated account while the debt relief company works to negotiate settlements with your creditors. Once enough money accumulates, those funds can be used to pay an agreed-upon settlement amount.

It's important to understand the trade-offs, though. Debt forgiveness programs commonly involve stopping payments to creditors while money accumulates for settlement offers. During that period, late fees and interest continue to accrue and creditors can continue their collection efforts. There is also no guarantee that every creditor will agree to settle.

That's why the decision shouldn't hinge solely on whether your accounts have reached collections. A better starting point is whether your debt has become genuinely unaffordable, which alternatives remain available and whether the potential savings from forgiveness outweigh the costs and risks involved.

The bottom line

You don't necessarily need to be in collections to qualify for debt forgiveness. Original creditors can agree to settle debts before they're transferred or sold to collectors, but whether they will do so depends on the creditor, the status of the account and your financial circumstances. And while seriously delinquent or collection accounts may sometimes offer more negotiating leverage, intentionally waiting for your debt situation to deteriorate can come with substantial costs.