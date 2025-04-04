We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Myths about debt forgiveness can lead to misguided expectations about what it can and can't do. Getty Images

Debt forgiveness programs can help consumers in debt work toward regaining their financial freedom by potentially reducing what they owe on unsecured loans or credit cards. Debt relief companies offer these programs to help qualifying borrowers gain control over their debt through a variety of methods, including negotiating the amount the borrower owes, bringing the borrower's multiple accounts under one payment and paying off creditors with lump-sum payments.

Yet while debt forgiveness programs can be a financial lifesaver for certain borrowers, they're the target of myths about their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can and can't do. These myths can be harmful if you want to enroll in a debt forgiveness program as you may enter the process believing outcomes will or won't happen based on inaccuracies you've heard.

Identifying myths about debt forgiveness programs helps you have realistic expectations about the benefits and drawbacks the programs provide. Below, we'll target four myths and show why they aren't an accurate reflection of how debt forgiveness programs actually work.

Enroll in a debt forgiveness program here now.

4 debt forgiveness myths to know now

There are many myths swirling around about debt forgiveness. Here are four common ones:

It causes permanent credit damage

While it's true that debt forgiveness programs can hurt your credit, it's a myth that the damage your credit score sustains from debt relief is permanent. That has a lot to do with how debt forgiveness works.

If you qualify for debt forgiveness, the debt relief company offering the program typically asks you to stop making payments to your lenders. Over time, this leads to accounts on your credit report being marked delinquent or sent to collections, which will cause your credit score to drop. In the meantime, you make monthly payments to your debt forgiveness program that are put in a special savings account that your debt relief company uses to pay off your balances with lump sums. Once you complete the debt forgiveness program, your credit history will include a note about your debt forgiveness that can stay on your report for up to seven years.

So, while your credit score will likely drop at various points during your debt forgiveness program, none of the damage is permanent. Furthermore, some borrowers' scores won't be impacted as much as others. The amount your score drops depends on several factors, including what your credit score was when you entered the program. Participants with higher credit scores may see their scores drop more drastically than those who enter the program with lower credit scores.

Lastly, the damage that debt forgiveness does to your credit report is reversible, not just through the passing of time but also via good credit practices.

Learn how to take control of your debt now.

Debt forgiveness programs are scams

In general, debt forgiveness programs are a safe, well-established method of dealing with unsecured debt. Many top debt relief organizations that offer these programs are accredited by the American Association for Debt Resolution (AADR) or the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA). Additionally, you'll find that many of the top debt relief companies are registered with the Better Business Bureau and have reviews on consumer-rating sites such as Trustpilot.

That being said, not every debt relief company is reputable. Red flags to watch for include companies that promise to forgive all your debt or ask you for payment up front. Debt forgiveness programs cannot guarantee how much they can reduce your debt before they know your financial situation and negotiate with your creditors. Additionally, it's illegal for a debt forgiveness program to charge you fees before they "settled or otherwise resolved the consumer's debts," according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Most people don't qualify for debt forgiveness

While it may seem like debt forgiveness is only reserved for borrowers in severe debt — $60,000 of credit card debt, for example — that's not the case. To qualify for a debt forgiveness program, you'll typically need to have at least $5,000 to $10,000 in unsecured debt, be behind on payments and demonstrate financial hardship. Considering that the average cardholder owes around $8,000 in credit card debt, many consumers pass this debt threshold, so it's worth checking to see if you meet the additional criteria.

Debt forgiveness can eliminate all your debt

Debt forgiveness does not eliminate all of your debt. In most cases, it can reduce what you owe to your creditors by an average 30% to 50%. So, if you have $20,000 in credit card debt and you enroll in debt forgiveness, there's a good chance the company you hire can drop what you owe by $6,000 to $10,000, leaving you with a remaining debt of $14,000 to $10,000.

Several factors impact how much of your debt your creditors are willing to forgive, including the severity of your financial hardship, how old your debt is, what the creditor's policies are, how well your debt relief company can negotiate and how much you're able to pay off.

The bottom line

Debt forgiveness is a time-tested way to gain control of your debt and, in most cases, reduce what you owe your creditors. While the process has its drawbacks — your credit score will most likely drop — the benefits it provides are often worth it for consumers who have fallen behind on their debt payments and have no realistic solution for catching up on their payments or completely paying off what they owe. While there are many myths floating around about debt forgiveness, knowing the facts about how the programs work and what they provide can set realistic expectations for you and help you achieve your goal of paying off your debt.