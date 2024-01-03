We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit card debt is nothing new. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, more than eight out of 10 adult Americans have at least one credit card in their wallets. But what happens when your credit card debt gets out of control?

The simple fact is that many people don't realize how quickly credit card balances can add up — or how credit card debt can be a slippery slope when inflation skyrockets but paychecks stay the same. But whatever the cause might be, if you're struggling with credit card debt, you're likely hoping for a way out.

You may have heard about credit card debt forgiveness in the past or been told about how you could get some of your debt forgiven. But are these programs real, and if so, who qualifies for them?

Who qualifies for credit card debt forgiveness?

When it comes to credit card debt forgiveness, you may think there are government programs that help get rid of debt. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a government-sponsored program for credit card debt relief. In fact, if you receive a solicitation that touts a government program to get you out of debt, you may want to think twice about working with that company.

But the good news is that credit card debt forgiveness does exist — it's just not government-sponsored. While it's highly unlikely that any credit card company will forgive 100% of your debt without it being part of a bankruptcy, you may be able to negotiate a settlement with your lenders in which they forgive a percentage of the balance you owe. Moreover, nearly anyone who has a hard time making their credit card payments may qualify for forgiveness.

How to get your credit card debt forgiven

There are a couple of ways to get your debt forgiven by credit card companies. Those include:

Debt settlement programs

Debt settlement programs are a type of debt relief service. At the start of the program, a debt relief expert will typically analyze your debts and financial position. Using this information, the expert will create an affordable, effective payment plan.

When you make your payments to the debt settlement company, they generally hold the money in a special-purpose savings account. Once you've saved enough money to settle your debts, the debt settlement company starts negotiating with your creditors in hopes of reducing your principal balance. These negotiations are often successful, resulting in significant long-term savings.

But there are some potential disadvantages to think about before signing up for one of these services. For starters, debt settlement companies do not make payments to your creditors as you save for your settlement. That will likely hurt your credit score and impact the ability to borrow for some time.

Moreover, there's no guarantee that your credit card company will accept the settlement. If they don't accept it, you could end up with a larger debt burden than you started with, and if they do, you'll likely need to pay income taxes on the amount of debt that was forgiven.

Bankruptcy

If credit card debt settlement doesn't provide enough relief, it may be time to reach out to a bankruptcy attorney. Sure, bankruptcy will likely harm your credit score and ability to borrow in the near term, but as a last resort, it's often an effective way to get out of overwhelming credit card debt. You may be able to get your debt 100% forgiven through bankruptcy, giving you the ability to restart on a clean financial slate.

Debt forgiveness may not be your only option

Debt settlement programs and bankruptcy both have the potential to result in forgiven debt, but they're also likely to have a significant impact on your credit score and your ability to borrow in the near-term. If you're not ready to take such extreme measures, there are other options to consider, including:

Debt consolidation loan : You may be able to take out a personal loan to consolidate your credit card debts at a lower interest rate

: You may be able to take out a personal loan to Use your home equity : Home equity is a relatively inexpensive way to access cash when you need it, and the average American homeowner has quite a bit of it tap into your home's equity to consolidate your credit card debts

: Home equity is a relatively inexpensive way to access cash when you need it, and the Debt consolidation programs : Under these programs, debt relief experts use your financial data to negotiate better terms with your lenders and create payment plans to help you pay your debts off faster.

: Under these programs, debt relief experts use your financial data to negotiate better terms with your lenders and create payment plans to help you pay your debts off faster. Financial hardship programs: Many credit card companies offer financial hardship programs that could offer relief through lower interest rates and fixed payment terms. Signing up for these programs is often as simple as calling your lenders and asking for help making your payments more manageable.

The bottom line

Credit card debt can be overwhelming, but you don't have to deal with it forever. If debt consolidation loans are unavailable and debt consolidation programs don't offer enough relief, it may be wise to use a debt settlement company to try and get a percentage of your debt forgiven. But if debt settlement doesn't provide enough relief, it may be time to file bankruptcy and restart on a clean financial slate.