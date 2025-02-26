We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dealing with debt issues can be overwhelming, especially if your debt has been turned over to a debt collector to deal with. When your debt slips into collections, those simple monthly bills that you were unable to pay can transform into something more menacing: persistent phone calls, threatening letters, extra financial stress and even legal actions over time. As a result, dealing with collection debt comes with a unique set of challenges that can seem insurmountable to those experiencing it firsthand.

Many Americans find themselves in this difficult position, though. Each year, millions of people have their old debt sent to collection agencies, whether it's due to an old medical bill they can't pay, a seriously delinquent credit card bill or some other type of financial issue. This isn't just a problem affecting a small segment of society, either. It's an issue that crosses income levels, education backgrounds and geographic regions.

Even when debt has reached collections, though, certain options still exist. But is debt relief one of them, or are debt relief programs geared toward people who aren't yet facing issues with debt collectors? Below, we'll break down what to know.

Can debt relief help with collections debt?

The good news is that yes, debt relief can help with collections debt. In fact, debt relief programs are specifically designed to reduce the burden of overwhelming debt through strategies like negotiation, consolidation or legal processes, so certain types of debt relief may be an ideal solution for your debt collection issues.

Take, for example, debt settlement, which is also known as debt forgiveness. Debt settlement is one of the primary ways debt relief can assist with collections debt. This type of debt relief involves negotiating with the collection agency to agree on a lump-sum payment that is less than the full balance owed. Because collection agencies often buy debts for a fraction of their original value, they may be willing to settle for a lower amount — and in many cases, this process can reduce what's owed by 30% to 50% or more on average.

Debt consolidation is another option that helps manage collection debt. By consolidating your debt, you're combining multiple debts into a single payment, often with a lower interest rate. That makes it cheaper and easier to manage what's owed — and it's possible to consolidate your collections debt and your normal debt during the process.

Those are just two of the debt relief options that could help, though. There are many debt relief avenues to consider, each with its own set of pros and cons to weigh.

What debt relief options should I consider for collections debt?

When considering debt relief for this type of debt, there are several options to explore, including:

The bottom line

Dealing with debt collectors can be stressful, but debt relief offers solutions that can ease the financial burden. Whether through settlement, consolidation, management plans or bankruptcy, there are multiple paths to regaining control. Before you make a decision, though, it's important to carefully assess financial circumstances and seek professional guidance if needed. While each method has pros and cons, choosing the right one can help you move toward eliminating your collections debt and regain financial stability.