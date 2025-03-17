Teen cousins step in for hospitalized dad at dance, cancer survivor breaks record and beaver saves sanctuary

CBS News contributor David Begnaud's latest installment of Dear David features a collection of inspiring stories sent by viewers, including the story of teen cousins stepping in at a father-daughter dance, a cancer survivor breaking his father's high school basketball record and a rescued beaver whose recovery helped save an animal sanctuary.

Teen cousins step in at father-daughter dance in act of love

Two teenage boys chose family over fun, skipping a Boise State basketball game to escort their young cousins to an annual father-daughter dance when the girls' father was hospitalized following surgery.

Cade Nicolaysen,15, and 13-year-old Brody Nicolaysen, both Eagle Scouts, arrived with flowers for their cousins, 7-year-old Gracie and 6-year-old Allie, whose father couldn't attend while recovering from life-altering surgery.

"We both stepped up and were like, 'yeah, we are willing to go to anything,'" said Cade, who taught Gracie some swing dancing moves. "I think it was definitely the right decision to make."

The boys stayed the entire evening, teaching the young girls dance moves including the YMCA and the wave.

"We wanted to make them feel special and we love them," said Brody.

The girls' grandmother, Julene Wynn, contacted "Dear David" about the gesture, saying that when there's so much negativity in the world and when our youth often seem difficult to reach, it is nice to see the next generation doing good for others.

Gracie said, "This is probably going to be a memory that we'll never forget."

"It was really special for us," said Allie.

Beaver rescue brings new life to animal sanctuary

An elderly beaver named Agnes who was found badly injured and malnourished has become an unlikely social media sensation and financial savior for a struggling animal rescue in Indiana.

The Pipsqueakery, a small animal rescue and sanctuary in Bloomington, Indiana, run by Alex Hernley and her husband Jason Minsterketter, took in Agnes when she was covered in maggots with severe infected wounds.

As the couple documented Agnes' recovery online, her story went viral, leading to what rescuers called "a tsunami of donations" that allowed the nonprofit to remain open while continuing to care for other animals.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Agnes will not return to the wild but has become the organization's ambassador, according to shelter operators.

From hospital recovery to a record-breaking game

In a small high school gym in Pope County, Illinois, 18-year-old Elijah Presser scored 48 points in his final home game of the season, breaking a 31-year-old record set by his father, Tyler Presser, who is now one of his coaches.

The achievement marked the culmination of a dream that began when Elijah was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma at age 9. During five months of chemotherapy treatments and hospitalization, basketball became both a distraction and motivation.

"There'd be times where we would be at home and I'd still go outside and shoot a little bit and mess around with the basketball every now and then when I felt good," Elijah said.

During his treatment, Elijah told his mother that once he beat cancer, his dream was to beat his father's high school scoring record.

"Next thing you know, he was sitting at 40 points and I'm over there kind of shaking and trying to hold back," said Tyler Presser, who bought a basketball hoop when he first learned his wife was pregnant.

Now cancer-free, Elijah plans to attend Southeastern Illinois College, the same school his father attended.

"God really blessed me with the father that wants the best for me," Elijah said. "He's who I learned everything about basketball and not only basketball, but life and my faith in God."

