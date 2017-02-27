Cancer
-
Turning tragedy into a videogame memorial
Joel Green was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2010 when he was just one year old. The tumors left him partially blind and unable to speak. But at first the treatment was working. Ryan Green, a video game developer, and his wife, Amy, decided to tell their story in an unlikely way: through a video game. That Dragon, Cancer is an impressionistic game that chronicles Joel's battle with cancer and the emotional ups and downs of caring for him. Ben Tracy reports. Originally broadcast on March 12, 2017.
-
Glioblastoma: John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis
The Hippocratic Oath advises doctors to first DO NO HARM - so imagine intentionally using a virus that causes paralysis in hopes of treating the deadliest form of brain cancer. That's what doctors are trying with some patients with glioblastoma, the same cancer Arizona Senator John McCain is now grappling with, by using a reengineered polio virus. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
-
Preventing cancer with HPV vaccine
A vaccine exists that can actually prevent cancer, yet millions of people are not taking it. Dr. Tara Narula reports on how immunization against the human papillomavirus (or HPV) can prevent many cancers, but only two-thirds of girls and one-half of boys have received the vaccine.
-
Food and cancer
Can what you eat make a difference in preventing cancer, or in aiding cancer treatment itself? Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Dr. Margaret Cuomo, dietician Mary-Eve Brown, chef Eric Levine, and patients undergoing chemotherapy about the relationship between diet and disease. Originally broadcast on March 12, 2017.
-
Foregoing reconstructive surgery after breast cancer
Some women who have lost breasts to cancer have chosen to deal with their loss in a fashion that is sparking conversations, and controversy. They call it "going flat." Instead of reconstructing their bodies with surgical implants, they are embracing their scars, and even baring them in defiance of the disease. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" reports.
-
New hope for children with cancer
They're miracles in small packages. Nearly 16,000 kids worldwide are diagnosed with cancer every year, but their odds of beating it have never been better. Tracy Smith reports on the advances being made against pediatric cancers, made possible in part by the fundraising of charities like Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
-
Dogs assist the fight against bone cancer
Comparative oncology, a rapidly-growing field of cancer research, pairs veterinarians with human doctors in the fight against cancer. Because certain cancers in dogs and people share striking similarities, the hope is that a new treatment for dogs, if successful, could be applied to people, too. Susan Spencer reports.
-
Immunotherapy, a new weapon against cancer
Dr. Jon LaPook introduces us to the next frontier of cancer treatment: immunotherapy, in which the body's own immune system is genetically modified to detect and destroy cancer cells.
-
Studying cancer clusters
Anna Werner examines the subject of cancer clusters, and how difficult it is to detect and link environmental causes to cancer cases. Originally broadcast on March 12, 2017.
-
How scorpions help kill cancer
Scorpions can be deadly, but they can also help save lives. Researchers have discovered that molecules derived from the scorpion's venom, combined with fluorescent dye, will stick to cancer cells and light up tumors on scans, so that surgeons can see precisely where to cut. Susan Spencer reports. Originally broadcast on March 12, 2017.
-
Glioblastoma: New tools against brain cancer
There are new therapies on the horizon for the very aggressive form of cancer afflicting Senator John McCain
-
A history of cancer
In his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, physician and scientist Siddhartha Mukherjee called cancer "The Emperor of All Maladies." He and anchor Jane Pauley discuss the milestones in cancer's history, and the breakthroughs in mankind's attempt to conquer it. Originally broadcast on March 12, 2017.
-
HPV vaccine: Why aren't children getting it?
The most underutilized immunization for children can also prevent many forms of cancer - but one-third of girls and one-half of boys aren't being vaccinated
-
Sheryl Crow, survivor
The singer continues to urge women to get an annual mammogram, 10 years since her own breast cancer scare
-
Pediatric cancer: Miracles in small packages
Thousands of kids are diagnosed with cancer every year, but their odds of beating it have never been better
-
Immunotherapy: The next frontier in cancer treatment
In this promising new area of cancer research, the patient’s own immune system is genetically altered to fight cancer cells
-
A matter of choice: Mastectomies without reconstruction
A growing number of breast cancer survivors are deciding to "go flat" and embrace their scars, even baring them publicly
-
Cancer expert Dr. Agus on glioblastoma treatment options
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus is one of the country's top oncologists.He leads the University of Southern California's Westside Cancer Center and joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss potential treatment options for Sen. John McCain's type of brain cancer.
-
Why this cancer may not need treatment right away
Experts say patients may have choices if their cancer is detected early
-
Cancer takes a bigger toll in these parts of America
New government data shows a growing "cancer gap" between rural and urban Americans
-
Morning Rounds: Rise in liver cancer deaths?
Dr. Jon LaPook and Dr. Tara Narula join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss a report that there has been a rise in liver cancer death rates, how Americans deal with stomach problems and whether owning a dog might have a positive impact on your health.
-
New drugs show promise against multiple cancers
For prostate cancer, treatment will change "pretty much overnight," said one expert
-
One cancer is linked to highest suicide risk
The disease is serious but "what's not out there is that patients with early stage disease are highly curable"
-
New studies help colon cancer survivors stay cancer-free
The American Cancer Society estimates more than 95,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year. The disease is treatable, and there are now more than 1 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the U.S. Dr. Jon LaPook has more.
-
Post-colon cancer diet can make a difference
Two studies suggest living a healthy lifestyle, including snacking on nuts, can impact colon cancer survival
