Severe flooding in Connecticut after torrential rain, parts of NYC and New Jersey also affected

Western Connecticut among parts of the Tri-State Area hard hit by severe storms Western Connecticut among parts of the Tri-State Area hard hit by severe storms 04:48

DANBURY, Conn. -- Connecticut was hit with flash flooding and mudslides Sunday night that forced some residents out of their homes.

At least 100 people were evacuated by search and rescue teams, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

"This was an historic storm in some areas of Connecticut. Once daylight occurs, crews will be out to survey damage and begin clean-up. If you live in the western portion of Connecticut, we are urging you to stay home if you can until the flooding has receded, and definitely do not ever attempt to drive through any flooded roads. A good number of roads in the western portion of the state are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period," Lamont said.

Extreme flooding in Connecticut

Two people were reported missing after getting swept away in floodwaters in Oxford. One of them was inside a car and the other was trying to hold onto a sign while crews attempted to rescue them in time.

In Danbury, many roads closed off. Police said a part of the street was eroded by the floodwaters. Those living in the area quickly grabbed what they could and left.

"It's crazy. It has never been this intense before," Angelica Alvarenga said.

Alvarenga captured cellphone video of the mayhem at the Berkshire Hills apartment complex on Shelter Rock road, where she lives. Floodwaters eroded the roadway, cutting a path through landscaping.

"Our foundation is lifting. There are rocks blocking cars in. One neighbor pavement to go down the side of the house has collapsed," Alvarenga said.

Floodwaters eroded a roadway outside an apartment complex in Danbury, Connecticut as torrential rain inundated the western part of the state on Aug. 18, 2024. CBS News New York

Police blocked off roadways as the water rose quickly, leaving cars stranded.

"Over there by Meckauer Park, that's completely flooded. That's over a foot and a half under," neighbor Kodi Benvenuti said.

Benvenuti said he grabbed what he could before evacuating.

"I just have a backpack with clothes. I got to do some laundry and my lunch box," Benvenuti said.

"I grabbed some bananas, my shampoo, some clothes for the next few days," Alvarenga added.

Neighbors were told that once the rain stops, engineers will assess the damage. Many are crossing their fingers and hoping Mother Nature spared their homes.

"They told us we wouldn't be able to go back in for at least three days," Alvarenga said.

In Southbury, the fast waters of Purchase Brook overwhelmed the Flat Hill Road bridge. Just outside in Heritage Village, the water was too tough for a storm drain as it gushed into a roadway.

Drivers stranded in New Jersey floodwaters

Flooding along I-78 in Hillside, New Jersey left cars stranded in floodwaters. Traffic was at a standstill while some drivers took a chance and went right through the flooding near Chestnut Avenue in Union County. New Jersey State Police said everyone was safely removed from their vehicles and cars were towed.

Parts of Kearny were also flooded, including along Schuyler Avenue, where water was seen bubbling from drains and manholes.

Drivers were stuck in floodwaters on I-78 in Hillsdale, New Jersey after torrential rain inundated the Tri-State Area on Aug. 18, 2024. CBS News New York

In New York City, there was flooding right outside the 1 train at 157th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights. Video shows a man carrying a woman on his back over the floodwaters, while some cars were just driving right through that water.

Water was also seen pouring from the ceiling like a waterfall inside Chelsea Market. There was no immediate word on the extent of the damage.

In the Bronx, the severe weather may have also played a role in a tree came crashing down at Bronx Boulevard and East 233rd Street in the Wakefield section. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Delays for commuters, train and airline passengers

Metro-North's Danbury branch was suspended in both directions Monday morning due to flooding. The Waterbury branch was also suspended because of a mudslide caused by the rain.

Click here for the latest MTA service alerts.

Amtrak had suspended all rail service between New York and Philadelphia due to flooding, but it was restored late Sunday night.

The weather also caused some flight disruptions at New York City-area airports. As of 11 p.m., LaGuardia had the most cancellations with 342, in addition to 227 delays. John F. Kennedy International had 145 cancellations and 552 delays and Newark Liberty had 254 cancellations and 328 delays.

Power outages on Long Island

PSEG Long Island had the most impacted customers with more than 2,600 customer in the dark. JCP&L said it had nearly 1,800 without power and Con Edison reported 1,000 customers dealing with outages.