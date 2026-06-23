Brad Lander defeats Rep. Dan Goldman in NY-10 Democratic primary, CBS News projects

Brad Lander defeated two-term incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman on Tuesday for the Democratic nomination in New York's 10th Congressional District, which covers Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, CBS News projects.

In what is a solidly blue district, Lander will be the favorite in the November general election against Republican Jennifer Moore, who was uncontested in the primary.

A big win for New York progressives

Lander's nomination is a significant win for progressive Democrats in New York City after he got heavyweight endorsements from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The former city comptroller is also the district's Working Families Party nominee for the 2026 general election.

Mamdani bucked party lines in this election by endorsing Lander over Goldman, who was backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"I've known Brad for some time, first as a colleague, as a friend, and over the course of that race and beyond, as partner in this work. And I knew then what we all know now, and what many of you all have known for years: Brad brings a kindness to this work," Mamdani said Tuesday night.

The issue at the center of this race was the United States' relationship with Israel.

"I will be one of the Jewish members of Congress most willing to stand up for Palestinian human rights, and I will stand firmly against bigotry aimed at Jews. Those are not two different jobs. They are the same job," Lander said, not long after being projected the winner.

Goldman bows out, thanks "amazing district"

Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, has been a fierce critic of President Trump throughout his time in office. He led Democrats' first impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump in 2019, before his election to Congress.

"Tonight, the voters of 10th District have spoken. While this is not the outcome I worked so hard for, I respect their decision. I called Brad and I wish him very well as he works to represent this amazing district," Goldman said.

Both Lander and Goldman campaigned heavily against the president's immigration crackdown and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lander was arrested by ICE agents last year while observing immigration court and, as he claimed, helping escort people out so they were not taken by ICE. He was running for mayor at the time.