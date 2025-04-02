We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold bars could be a valuable investment this April, particularly as the price continues to rise. 6vlad@ukr.net/Getty Images

Gold has historically been a reliable investment. In the past year alone, its price has increased more than 35%, hitting numerous price milestones during that period.

According to many experts, now may be an especially good time to invest in gold. After all, the economic fluctuations we're experiencing today are the very circumstances under which gold prices tend to thrive.

Getting started with gold investing can be a daunting process, however. There are plenty of types available, from gold bars to coins to gold individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Two of the most popular gold investments, though, are the 1-ounce and 1-gram gold bars.

Both sizes of gold bars offer some distinct advantages this April. Keep reading to find out what two gold experts had to say.

1-gram vs. 1-ounce gold bars: Which is a better investment this April?

There is no uniform answer to this question as each investor's financial situation differs. Here's what to consider for this April:

Why you should invest in gold bars

Gold provides portfolio diversification and is a reliable store of value, making it a solid long-term investment. And today's economic climate makes now a particularly good time to invest in gold.

"We're seeing a perfect storm of conditions that historically push gold higher: inflation pressure that isn't cooling as fast as projected, continued geopolitical instability, and rising consumer skepticism toward traditional financial institutions," says Kevin Bryan, director of customer experience with The Alloy Market. "Gold has proven time and time again to be a resilient hedge in uncertain markets, and 2025 is no exception."

Gold bars, in particular, have some distinct advantages. They can have a lower price premium than gold coins. This premium represents the added cost you'll pay for gold on top of its current market value.

Gold bars are also often thought to be a better long-term investment than alternatives like coins. While many people choose to start with other gold investments, as we'll discuss later, gold bars are often what experts recommend, with the 1-ounce and 1-gram gold bars being two of the most popular options.

When to invest in 1-ounce gold bars

The 1-ounce gold bar is the most popular option, and according to Brett Elliott, the marketing director at APMEX, Inc., it's almost always a better option than the 1-gram bar because it has a lower premium over the spot price.

"Premiums are a necessary surcharge that cover the cost to mine the ore, refine it, mint it into a product, and sell it," says Elliott. "Without premiums, the gold stays in the ground. A one-ounce gold bar will have a lower premium by percentage than a 1-gram gold bar, and this is always true in any market. Think of it as a volume discount, though it's mainly because it costs more to mint the smaller bars and coins."

One-ounce gold bars are usually a better option for those who look at gold as a long-term investment and want the optimal price. However, because they're larger — and, therefore, more expensive to purchase — they have a higher barrier to entry that not everyone can afford.

When to invest in 1-gram gold bars

While 1-gram bars aren't quite as recommended by gold experts as 1-ounce bars, they're by no means a bad investment. They are more affordable and have a lower barrier to entry, meaning it's easy to get started with gold investing without a huge commitment. If you're brand-new to gold investing, 1-gram bars may be where you start.

One-gram bars are also a great option for those who want to diversify their investment portfolios by adding some precious metals, but who don't want to allocate a large portion of their assets there.

"Gold has nearly doubled in five years, so for people who have been buying gold for a long time, it doesn't matter too much which option they chose – they're all coming out ahead," says Elliott.

Gold investment alternatives to consider

Many new gold investors prefer to get started with gold coins rather than bars. People often go this route if they're interested in gold as a collectible. Coins are smaller, more affordable and easier to store. However, like small gold bars, they also tend to have a higher premium over the spot price.

If you're interested in gold bars but aren't sure if either the 1-ounce or 1-gram bars are for you, consider some of the other sizes on the market.

"10-gram and 20-gram bars are often overlooked but offer a great addition to your portfolio," says Bryan. "They carry much lower premiums than 1-gram bars and offer more flexibility than a full ounce. You're getting better value per gram without committing to a large purchase, which is ideal for investors looking to scale gradually without overpaying."

On the other end of the spectrum, you could opt for larger gold bars. If you're a serious gold investor who wants to make a large purchase, you might consider anything from 50-gram to one-kilogram gold bars.

Finally, some investors may opt for gold stocks and ETFs rather than physical gold. While you won't own the tangible piece of gold, you will gain gold exposure in your portfolio. This saves you the effort and cost of storing your gold, but according to Bryan, it's not most people's preference.

"Clients want real, tangible assets they can control," says Bryan. "While ETFs and digital gold have their place, most of our clients are focused on direct ownership, insured delivery, and pricing tied to the live spot market."

The bottom line

Gold experts generally agree that whether you choose a 1-ounce or 1-gram bar, getting into the gold market is a good idea. While both size bars have some advantages, the 1-ounce bar is generally the more cost-effective option, thanks to its lower premium over the spot price.

As you're considering the right gold investment for you, it's important to consider your budget and your investment goals. As you're shopping around, make sure to research various dealers and consider storage, transportation and other related costs.

Finally, remember that you don't have to choose just one type of gold investment. Investing in a variety of gold assets, including physical gold and stocks or ETFs, can help you diversify your portfolio and increase liquidity.