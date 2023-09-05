We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold bars and coins can shield your portfolio from market fluctuations, generate stable returns and provide peace of mind. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Investors are always looking for ways to protect their portfolios, especially in times of economic uncertainty, which we've experienced over the past few years. While traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are popular investments, market crashes and economic downturns can wipe out their value in a matter of days.

As a result, it's essential to include a variety of assets in your portfolio to safeguard against these losses. Gold bars and coins are one alternative asset that can help balance your investments and help you hold on to more of your hard-earned wealth.

Learn more about gold investing with a free information kit.

How gold bars and coins protect your portfolio

Here's why investors looking to protect their portfolios should consider buying gold bars and coins.

Stability

Gold coins and bars have historically shown to maintain their value over time, particularly in times when other investments lose their value. Although the price of gold fluctuates in the short term based on market conditions, as a long-term investment, it generates steady, reliable returns despite periods of economic turmoil.

In fact, gold often shines in these periods, making it a great way to buffer your portfolio from inevitable economic storms.

Protection against inflation

Gold is also a popular inflation hedge. Inflation can erode the value of paper money, but gold's value tends to rise with inflation as more people turn to it to shield their wealth and maintain their purchasing power.

"Gold has, throughout history, been a bulwark against monetary debasement," Peter C. Earle, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research, recently told CBS News. "The last two years of inflation at 40-year highs have reminded investors of that."

Get started with gold investing today by requesting your free investors kit.

Diversification

Diversification is key to investing success. When you diversify your portfolio, you include a mix of assets with different levels of risk and growth potential to minimize risk and maximize returns.

While assets like stocks can provide substantial returns, their prices are highly volatile and unpredictable. Gold often moves in the opposite direction of these assets, which can help hedge against the whims of the stock market and offset losses from other investments.

Tangibility

Gold bars and coins are tangible assets that cannot be hacked or stolen through cyber attacks. You store it securely in a home safe or safe deposit box, and you insure it against theft, loss and damage. Physical gold provides not only a sense of security but also the satisfaction of being able to hold your investment in your hand.

The bottom line

Adding gold bars and coins to your portfolio can be a smart way to protect your investment dollars. Whether you're a seasoned investor or are just starting your investment journey, the stability, security and diversification gold offers can help you preserve your wealth and shield yourself from market forces like inflation.

That said, as with any investment, it's also important to consider the risks associated with gold and ensure that it's a part of a well-planned investment strategy. A financial advisor can help you weigh the pros and cons and decide the best course of action for you.