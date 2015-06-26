Coming up Sunday: Same-sex marriage, Obamacare and more

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- In a landmark decision announced Friday, the Supreme Court paved the way for same-sex couples to marry nationwide. President Obama praised the decision in a press conference, saying "when all Americans are treated as equal, we are all more free.

Sunday on "Face the Nation," we'll discuss the next steps in the same-sex marriage debate with Chad Griffin, President of the Human Rights Campaign and Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Another landmark case was handed down this week. The Supreme Court upheld key provisions of the Affordable Care Act, saving the law from possible demise. President Obama said the ruling meant his signature legislative accomplishment was "here to stay."

"That's when America soars, when we look out for one another, when we take care of each other," President Obama added.

For more on the impact of the case, we'll turn to Ohio Gov. John Kasich - a possible 2016 presidential candidate who has been critical of the health care law, but did accept Obamacare's Medicaid expansion. We'll talk to him about these major Supreme Court decisions and more.

We'll also talk to Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and is a staunch opponent of the president's health care law.

Switching gears, we'll also talk to Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, Chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, to talk about the status of the investigation. This week, Gowdy announced that his committee had been informed by the State Department that Clinton did not hand over all her records relating to Benghazi and Libya. What are the next steps?

We'll also sit down with Rep. Ellijah Cummings, who traveled to South Carolina Friday for Reverend Clementa Pinckney's funeral and talk to him about the state of race in America.

As always, our political panel will discuss a this busy news week. We'll be joined by Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, David Ignatius of the Washington Post, April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks and Reihan Salam of Slate Magazine.

Hope you'll join us. Check your local listings.