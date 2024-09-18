25 people injured in tractor accident at Wisconsin apple orchard

Minneapolis leaders address safety concerns, and more headlines Minneapolis leaders address safety concerns, and more headlines 04:58

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. — A tractor accident at a Chippewa County apple orchard sent 25 people to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to Chippewa Fire District Deputy Chief Cory Jeffers, two hay wagons carrying adults and children collided. Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said one wagon had lost control while descending on a hill.

Officials initiated a mass casualty protocol, and 25 people were taken to various hospitals. Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire said they have seen seven patients from the incident who were being treated for minor to serious injuries.

One helicopter was called in for assistance.

"Everybody was on high alert, everyone was professional and did a great job of treating the patients and getting the job done," Jeffers said.

All children were reunited with their parents, Jeffers added.

Eau Claire's St. Mark Lutheran School principal Peter Micheels said they were working with the county sheriff's department and were "focusing on reuniting the children with their caregivers."

"Whenever we face a challenging time, we commit everything to the Lord's care and trust his guiding hand," Micheels said.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.