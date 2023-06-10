Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This vitamin C serum with a patented formula is 50% off

By Jennifer Martin, Lily Rose

/ Essentials

This week on "CBS Mornings," deputy editor of the Good Housekeeping Institute, Jessica Tesich, shared a number of new deals, including a patented vitamin C serum. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

This vitamin C serum contains 20% of a patented blend of stabilized L-ascorbic acid, and could be worn under makeup or on its own. Right now, it's 50% off.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner, $43 (regularly $85)

$43 at CBS Deals

Uproot Cleaner Bundle by Uproot Clean

The Uproot Cleaner Max, Mini and Pro are included in the Uproot Cleaner Bundle, and could help remove pet dander and lint. The tools are multipurpose and safe to use on any non-knitted fabric.

They are currently discounted by 33%.

Uproot Cleaner Bundle by Uproot Clean, $30 (regularly $45)

$30 at CBS Deals

Dr. Segal's compression socks

Dr. Segal's 15-20 mmHg energy compression socks could provide relief for those experiencing tired, achy legs or mild swelling. The socks can be used while traveling, exercising, during pregnancy, or for those who sit or stand for extended periods of time.

Normally priced at $35, get Dr. Segal's compression socks now at CBSDeals.com for $28 (20% off).

Dr. Segal's compression socks, $28 (reduced from $35)

$28 at CBS Deals

Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet 

The Magic Carpet is a single-piece non-slip rug that can be cleaned in a washing machine. There are many colors and patterns available.

Usually priced at $79.99-$199.99, it's 36% off at the moment with prices that start at $55. Pricing depends on rug size.

Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet, starting at $55 (reduced from $80 and up)

$55 and up at CBS Deals

First published on June 10, 2023 / 8:21 AM

