CBS Mornings Deals: This two-in-one bug swatter is 40% off

Magic Mesh

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a two-in-one bug swatter for 40% off.

AquaVault Floating Phone Case

AquaVault

This floating phone case is on sale for 29% off at CBS Deals. It features AquaVault's Triple Seal Design to help prevent leaks. It also has reinforced corners. Fits most phones.

AquaVault Waterproof Floating Phone Case, $25 (regularly $35)

Puma x Cobra Limited Edition 3D-Printed Agera Putter

Puma x Cobra

Get a 3D-printed putter on sale today. This limited-edition putter features an oversized mallet shape. Its 3D-printed lattice cartridge can help optimize weight distribution within the putter head. This putter comes with a matching headcover.

Puma x Cobra Limited Edition 3D-Printed Agera Putter, $380 (regularly $449)

Folding Rocking Chair with Ice Box Cooler by Creative Outdoor

Creative Outdoor

This tip-resistant rocking chair features a magazine pocket, a water bottle holder, a mesh backrest for ventilation, and a detachable soft-sided zip-top cooler with a shoulder strap.

It's on sale for 30% off.

Folding Rocking Chair with Ice Box Cooler by Creative Outdoor, $97 (regularly $138)

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper by Magic Mesh

Magic Mesh

This bug swatter's docking base can transform the device into a mosquito zapper lamp when it's not in your hand. It's made with a three-layer mesh surface that uses a high-voltage electric discharge to kill bugs.

This two-pack is on sale for 40% off.

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper by Magic Mesh, $36 (regularly $60)

