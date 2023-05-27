Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This two-in-one bug swatter is 40% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:09
squareimage-11-fe522e23-aa7d-44a3-8672-31c9980eb62b.png
Magic Mesh

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a two-in-one bug swatter for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

AquaVault Floating Phone Case

phonecasewebpictures-1-547467ab-7f0f-430e-b06b-bd3d27d439b2.png
AquaVault

This floating phone case is on sale for 29% off at CBS Deals. It features AquaVault's Triple Seal Design to help prevent leaks. It also has reinforced corners. Fits most phones. 

AquaVault Waterproof Floating Phone Case, $25 (regularly $35)

$25 at CBS Deals

Puma x Cobra Limited Edition 3D-Printed Agera Putter

1657064267874-p5445-facelarge.png
Puma x Cobra

Get a 3D-printed putter on sale today. This limited-edition putter features an oversized mallet shape. Its 3D-printed lattice cartridge can help optimize weight distribution within the putter head. This putter comes with a matching headcover. 

Puma x Cobra Limited Edition 3D-Printed Agera Putter, $380 (regularly $449)

$380 at CBS Deals

Folding Rocking Chair with Ice Box Cooler by Creative Outdoor

816608-01.jpg
Creative Outdoor

This tip-resistant rocking chair features a magazine pocket, a water bottle holder, a mesh backrest for ventilation, and a detachable soft-sided zip-top cooler with a shoulder strap.

It's on sale for 30% off. 

Folding Rocking Chair with Ice Box Cooler by Creative Outdoor, $97 (regularly $138)

$97 at CBS Deals

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper by Magic Mesh

squareimage-16-73fa1c8c-ef52-4e35-8dc4-9f1e0d223779-2.png
Magic Mesh

This bug swatter's docking base can transform the device into a mosquito zapper lamp when it's not in your hand. It's made with a three-layer mesh surface that uses a high-voltage electric discharge to kill bugs. 

This two-pack is on sale for 40% off. 

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper by Magic Mesh, $36 (regularly $60)

$36 at CBS Deals

First published on May 27, 2023 / 9:20 AM

