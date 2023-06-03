Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: Get an 8-in-1 flashlight and portable charger for 40% off

By Jennifer Martin

/ Essentials

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:09
rush-charge-flash-speaker-cbs-morning-deals.jpg
Rush Charge via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals that might be great Father's Day gifts, including an eight-in-one portable, rechargeable device for 50% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Flash Speaker by Rush Charge

phonecasewebpictures-1-547467ab-7f0f-430e-b06b-bd3d27d439b2.png
AquaVault

The Rush Charge Flash Speaker is an 8-in-1 device that has a rechargeable torch flashlight, portable battery bank, Bluetooth speaker and a red UV light that could help repel mosquitoes. 

It's currently 50% off.

Flash Speaker by Rush Charge, $60 (regularly $120)

$60 at CBS Deals

KlockitGolf

untitleddesign-70-750x1.png
KlockitGolf via CBS Deals

KlockitGolf is designed to help you practice your swing and form using a real golf ball. The ball is attached with a nautical-grade string to a shaft that screws into the ground. A nylon carry bag is also included with every KlockitGolf. Right now, it's discounted 30%.

KlockitGolf, $42 (regularly $60)

$42 at CBS Deals

2.5" Power Stays (3-pack) by Wurkin Stiffs 

untitleddesign-18-ea5d6e58-a171-4a1f-8303-939ea95f28de-750x1.png
Wurkin Stiffs via CBS Deals

This collar stay solution features magnets for adjustment and is designed to be compatible with various shirt styles. Each set includes six magnetic power stays and six plastic covered magnetic power buttons that can keep the power stays in place. 

It's on sale for 50% off. 

2.5" Power Stays (3-pack) by Wurkin Stiffs, $23 (regularly $45)

$23 at CBS Deals

Sonic Scrubber and Body Scrub Bundle by Black Wolf

740275059548-6.jpg
Black Wolf via CBS Deals

This bundle from Black Wolf includes the Sonic Scrubber, a rechargeable and waterproof shower tool with a telescopic handle, and the Exfoliating Body Scrub formulated with bamboo stem extract, walnut shells, jojoba, pineapple and papaya extracts. The bundle is currently 35% discounted.

Sonic Scrubber and Body Scrub Bundle by Black Wolf, $44 (regularly $68)

$44 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials

Jennifer Martin
jcm.jpg

Jennifer Martin is an expert on streaming and deals for CBS Essentials. She has a soft spot for foodie culture, beauty and wellness products and all things pop culture. Jennifer lives in Richmond, VA with her family of five, plus a cat, a dog and a frog.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 9:05 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.