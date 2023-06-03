CBS Mornings Deals: Get an 8-in-1 flashlight and portable charger for 40% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals that might be great Father's Day gifts, including an eight-in-one portable, rechargeable device for 50% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Flash Speaker by Rush Charge

The Rush Charge Flash Speaker is an 8-in-1 device that has a rechargeable torch flashlight, portable battery bank, Bluetooth speaker and a red UV light that could help repel mosquitoes.

It's currently 50% off.

Flash Speaker by Rush Charge, $60 (regularly $120)

KlockitGolf

KlockitGolf is designed to help you practice your swing and form using a real golf ball. The ball is attached with a nautical-grade string to a shaft that screws into the ground. A nylon carry bag is also included with every KlockitGolf. Right now, it's discounted 30%.

KlockitGolf, $42 (regularly $60)

2.5" Power Stays (3-pack) by Wurkin Stiffs



This collar stay solution features magnets for adjustment and is designed to be compatible with various shirt styles. Each set includes six magnetic power stays and six plastic covered magnetic power buttons that can keep the power stays in place.

It's on sale for 50% off.

2.5" Power Stays (3-pack) by Wurkin Stiffs, $23 (regularly $45)

Sonic Scrubber and Body Scrub Bundle by Black Wolf

This bundle from Black Wolf includes the Sonic Scrubber, a rechargeable and waterproof shower tool with a telescopic handle, and the Exfoliating Body Scrub formulated with bamboo stem extract, walnut shells, jojoba, pineapple and papaya extracts. The bundle is currently 35% discounted.

Sonic Scrubber and Body Scrub Bundle by Black Wolf, $44 (regularly $68)

