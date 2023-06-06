CBS Mornings Deals: Save 51% on a men's skincare and bathing products gift bundle
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a toiletry bag bundle of men's skincare and bathing products for 51% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
Toiletry Bag Bundle by Black Wolf
This bundle from Black Wolf includes the Sonic Scrubber, a rechargeable and waterproof shower tool with a telescopic handle, along with shampoo, conditioner and a face scrub — all packaged in a convenient toiletry bag. The bundle is currently 51% discounted.
Toiletry Bag Bundle by Black Wolf, $50 (regularly $102)
Rush Charge Comet
The Rush Charge Comet might provide up to 25 hours of talk time or 15 hours of internet use to your personal smartphone. The charger is compatible with many charging cable types, including Lightning, Type-C or Micro-USB.
The Rush Charge Comet can be recharged while charging up to three devices at the same time. It's discounted 43% right now.
Rush Charge Comet, $40 (regularly $70)
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 portable vehicle jump starter
The Jumpsmart is a compact, portable vehicle jump starter with 10 features, including a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm.
Normally priced at $160, you can get Jumpsmart now at CBSDeals.com for $120 (25% off).
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 portable vehicle jump starter, $120 (reduced from $160)
SYRYN Waterproof Music Player by Underwater Audio
This waterproof music player might provide up to 10 hours of playback time, has support for MP3 and WMA files and is compatible with Windows and Mac. It has a built-in 360-degree clip to secure to a goggle strap or swimsuit.
It's on sale for 25% off.
SYRYN Waterproof Music Player by Underwater Audio, $60 (regularly $80)
