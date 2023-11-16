Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This video memory book is 35% off ahead of the holidays

By Lily Rose

Heirloom via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Heirloom Video Books

Heirloom via CBS Deals

Heirloom is a physical book with an integrated video player that automatically plays when the cover is opened. Upload up to 10 minutes of videos and photos from your computer, phone or tablet. It's 35% off at CBS Deals. 

Heirloom Video Books, $32 and up (regularly $49 and up)

$32 and up at CBS Deals

Lotus Sustainables

Lotus Sustainables via CBS Deals

These machine-washable produce bags are mold-resistant and include a mesh bottom. They come with pockets for eggs, wine and small items. Grab them now for 47% off.

Lotus Sustainables, $45 (regularly $85)

$45 at CBS Deals

Bedford Collections Monogrammed Throws

Bedford Collections via CBS Deals

This family-owned brand creates throws in an assortment of colors and styles. Select throws can be personalized with a monogram. Get one now for up to 42% off. 

Bedford Collections Monogrammed Throws, $60 and up (regularly $99 and up)

$60 and up at CBS Deals

IZOD Luggage 3-Piece Set

Izod via CBS Deals

This three-piece luggage set is available as a soft shell set and a hard shell set. Both sets feature 360-degree dual spinning wheels and combo locks. Sets come with expandable 28-inch, 24-inch and 20-inch bags. Get a set now for 58% off. 

IZOD Luggage 3-Piece Set, $125 (regularly $300)

$125 at CBS Deals

