CBS Mornings Deals: This therapeutic heat wrap massager is 40% off
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning" lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Halloween 18 Cookies Mix by Cravory Cookies
Cravory's new 18-count box of Halloween cookies is here just in time for spooky season. Each box includes two of each flavor: Birthday Cake, Ultimate Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet Cookies, Trick or Treat (red velvet with M&Ms and caramel bits), Candy Corn Bark, and Pumpkin Graveyard (Oreo-dusted chocolate). Cookies are individually wrapped and stay fresh up to 3 weeks, or up to 3 months in your freezer. Cravory recommends placing your cookie in the oven to make it nice and gooey before eating.
Normally priced at $48.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 39% off, only $29.99.
Bop It Button - Inventor's 25th anniversary Bonus Edition
Attention Bop It fans from the '90's and 2000's: There's a new Bop It game that sits on your desk or table with Bop It sounds and phrases from the last 25 years. This one-button Bop It is deceptively challenging, and requires focus to master the multiple levels.
Normally priced at $24.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 12% off, only $22.
Calming Cozy
Calming Cozy is a heating wrap with relaxing vibrations. Use the one-touch controller to choose between three therapeutic heat settings and three massaging vibrations, a total of nine modes. Lined with soft Sherpa fabric for comfort, the wrap may help to calm muscle aches, loosen stiff joints and soothe menstrual cramps. The clay-bead filling absorbs and releases soothing heat for additional warmth.
Normally priced at $89.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $53.99.
Baseball Bat Mugs by Dugout Mugs
Dugout Mugs creates baseball bat-themed barware by hollowing out the barrel of a bat and turning it into a one-of-a-kind mug. All your favorite MLB teams are represented. It makes a good gift for a baseball fan or somebody who loves unique items. Comes with a lifetime warranty. Made in North America.
Normally priced at $69.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, only $48.99.
