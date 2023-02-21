CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discusses items that could make life a little more luxurious. Discover this week's exclusive deals below, and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Raycon Gaming Earphones

Raycon via CBS Deals

These wireless devices come in two options: Gaming earbuds made for use on the go, and gaming headphones that seek to offer a deeper level of immersion. Both feature a HyperSync Low Latency mode that uses the latest technology aimed at limiting audio delays. They also seek to offer premium audio, lifelike sound and long-lasting battery life.

Was priced at $119.99, available on CBSDeals.com for $90

ScalpBliss Itch Calming Serum

Canviiy via CBS Deals

You could show your scalp some love with this serum. Made with an organic complex enriched with aloe, lavender, witch hazel, manuka honey and peppermint oil, the serum could soothe and calm an itchy scalp, and can be used before or after hair styling. It is designed to work on hair extensions, weaves, protective styles and more.

Was priced at $20, available on CBSDeals.com for $12

Happy Wax

Happy Wax via CBS Deals

Wax warmers provide a flame-free way to scent your home. Happy Wax products could enhance decor, and you can mix and match scents to create your own "scent recipe." There's a wide variety of options.

Was priced at $14.95 - $60, available on CBSDeals.com for $10.47 - $42.

Lulu Dharma bags

Lulu Dharma via CBS Deals

This line of vegan leather bags is made with 100% vegan materials. Whether you're looking for a tote with a generous interior and elegant design, or searching for a luxurious weekend bag, Lulu Dharma may have you covered. The contemporary designs are inspired by bohemian minimalism, and all of the bags wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Was priced at $94 - $110, available on CBSDeals.com for $47 - $55.

