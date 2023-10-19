Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This massage gun is 42% off ahead of Black Friday

By Lily Rose

PulseMax via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

PulseMax

PulseMax via CBS Deals

This PulseMax massage gun is 42% off now at CBS Deals. PulseMax says use could help alleviate muscle tension, improve blood circulation and promote faster recovery. Its extended handle is designed to reach muscles from head to toe. It features four massage heads to help target specific muscle groups.

PulseMax, $70 (regularly $120)

$70 at CBS Deals

Pegasus Furniture Covers

Pegasus Sports via CBS Deals

This Pegasus Sports licensed Recliner furniture protector is designed to help keep your furniture looking new while showing your team support. This furniture gear is designed to protect from messes and pet hair. It's detailed with officially licensed team colors and logos. It includes an elastic strap for a snug fit. Get it now for 20% off.

Pegasus Furniture Covers, $28 and up (regularly $35 and up)

$28 and up at CBS Deals

Sun Joe SPX2700-MAX Electric Pressure Washer

Sun Joe via CBS Deals

This 13-amp electric pressure washer features 1800 pounds per square inch of rated pressure in each blast. It comes with a one-liter foam cannon, a utility bristle brush and a wheel and rim brush. Get it now for 24% off. 

Sun Joe SPX2700-MAX Electric Pressure Washer, $129 (regularly $169)

$129 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 9:38 AM

