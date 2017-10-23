CBS All Access renews "Star Trek: Discovery" for second season

"Star Trek: Discovery" is coming back for a second season. Just weeks after its premiere, CBS All Access announced on Monday that it will renew the series.

"Star Trek: Discovery" helped CBS All Access break its record for subscriber sign-ups in a single day in September; after its televised premiere, the show has been exclusively available on CBS All Access.

The show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs and Anthony Rapp. It is the latest reboot of "Star Trek" and is the first to feature a black woman in the lead. Set a decade before the first "Star Trek" series, the show has an expansive, cinematic look, new characters, new missions and a new ship.

In "Star Trek: Discovery" Martin-Green plays the adopted human sister of perhaps the franchise's most beloved character – Spock.

"Star Trek" has a history of promoting inclusion and diversity. The show made history in 1968 when it showed the first interracial kiss on television.

"'Star Trek' has always gone boldly, it always has. That's been the essence of it," Martin-Green said.

Asked if "Star Trek: Discovery" continues in that trend, she said, "We're upholding the legacy but again taking that next step forward because here I am, the first black female lead. We've got the first Asian female captain, we've got the first woman captain – with a woman first officer."

CBS All Access its best week and month ever when "Discovery" premiered, thanks also to the kick-off of the fall season of "NFL on CBS," the season finale of "Big Brother" and the "Big Brother Live Feeds."

New episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" are available on CBS All Access each Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch "After Trek," the companion after-show of "Star Trek: Discovery" hosted by Matt Mira. "After Trek" hits CBS All Access at 9:30 p.m. ET.