CBS All Access has highest signup day ever thanks to "Star Trek: Discovery"

"Star Trek: Discovery" helped CBS All Access break its record for subscriber sign-ups in a single day on Sunday as the new series premiered.The record was previously held by the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The streaming service also experienced its best week and month ever, thanks to not just "Star Trek: Discovery," but also the kick-off of the fall season of "NFL on CBS," the season finale of "Big Brother" and the "Big Brother Live Feeds."

The first two episodes of the highly anticipated "Star Trek: Discovery" are now available on CBS All Access. The premiere episode aired on CBS on TV, while the second is exclusively available on CBS All Access. Moving forward, new episodes will be available on CBS All Access each Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch "After Trek," the companion after-show of "Star Trek: Discovery" hosted by Matt Mira. "After Trek" hits CBS All Access at 9:30 p.m. ET.

What is CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch "Star Trek: Discovery" with a free, one-week trial.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. You simply browse over to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial is available for new customers only.