Sonequa Martin-Green on "Star Trek: Discovery"

Acrtress Sonequa Martin-Green of the new CBS series "Star Trek: Discovery" sat down with CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers to discuss her role, as well as the diversity themes that will be central to the show.
